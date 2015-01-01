पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैलेंडर:साल 2021 में 241 दिन ही खुलेंगे सरकारी दफ्तर, कर्मचारियों को मिलेंगी 124 छुट्टियां

डीग2 घंटे पहले
  वर्ष 2021 की सरकारी छुट्टियों का कैलेंडर जारी, 29 सार्वजनिक और 22 ऐच्छिक अवकाश
  अन्य 103 दिनों में शनिवार-रविवार

राज्य सरकार ने अब साल 2021 के दौरान राज्य के सरकारी कार्यालयों में सार्वजनिक अवकाश संबंधी नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है। इसके तहत नए साल में राजस्थान के अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों को शनिवार-रविवार समेत कुल 124 छुट्टियां मिलेंगी। यही नहीं 2021 में 365 दिन में से केवल 241 दिन ही सरकारी दफ्तर और स्कूल खुलेंगे।

कार्यालयों में 103 दिन केवल शनिवार-रविवार के ही सामान्य सार्वजनिक अवकाश रहेंगे। इसके अलावा अलग से 30 सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित सरकार की तरफ से किए गए है। मगर 14 मई को परशुराम जयंती व इर्दुलफितर एक ही दिन होने से एक सार्वजनिक अवकाश होगा। 29 सार्वजनिक अवकाश में 8 शनिवार-रविवार को है।

ऐसे में घोषित 29 सार्वजनिक अवकाश में से 21 दिन ही रहेंगे। दरअसल, राज्य सरकार ने अगले साल (2021) के लिए सार्वजनिक ऐच्छिक अवकाश सोमवार को घोषित कर दिए हैं। डॉ मोहन लाल यादव विशिष्ट शासन सचिव सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग ग्रुप-6 ने वर्ष 2021 का कैलेंडर जारी करते नए साल में 29 सार्वजनिक छुट्टियां तो 22 ऐच्छिक अवकाश घोषित किए है। वर्ष के सभी शनिवार-रविवार का सामान्य सार्वजनिक अवकाश रहेगा। ऐच्छिक अवकाशों की सूची में से कोई भी दो अवकाश प्रत्येक कार्मिक चुनकर उपयोग कर सकेंगे।
यह रहेंगे 29 सार्वजनिक अवकाश

नए साल के 365 दिनों में 29 सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित किए गए हैं। जिनमें 20 जनवरी को गुरु गोविंद सिंह जयंती, 26 जनवरी को गणतंत्र दिवस, 11 मार्च को महाशिवरात्रि, 28 मार्च को होलिका दहन, 29 मार्च को धूलंडी, 2 अप्रैल को गुड फ्राइडे, 13 अप्रैल को चेटीचंड, 14 अप्रैल को डॉ. अंबेडकर जयंती, 21 अप्रैल को रामनवमी, 25 अप्रैल को महावीर जयंती, 14 मई को परशु राम जयंती, 14 मई को इर्दुलफितर, 13 जून को महाराणा प्रताप जयंती, 21 जुलाई को ईदुलजुहा

9 अगस्त को विश्व आदिवासी दिवस, 15 अगस्त को स्वतंत्रता दिवस, 19 अगस्त को मोहर्रम, 22 अगस्त को रक्षाबंधन, 30 अगस्त को कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी, 16 सितंबर को रामदेव, तेजा जयंती व खेजड़ली शहीद दिवस, 2 अक्टूबर को महात्मा गांधी जयंती, 7 अक्टूबर को नवरात्रा स्थापना, 13 अक्टूबर को दुर्गाष्टमी, 15 अक्टूबर को विजय दशमी, 19 अक्टूबर को बरावफात, 4 नवंबर को दीपावली, 5 नवंबर को गोवर्धन पूजा, 6 नवंबर को भैया दूज, 19 नवंबर को गुरु नानक जयंती तथा 25 दिसंबर को क्रिसमस डे त्यौहार की छुट्टी रहेगी।
365 दिन में ये रहेंगे ऐच्छिक अवकाश
नए साल के 365 दिनों में 22 ऐच्छिक अवकाश घोषित किए गए हैं। जिनमें 1 जनवरी को क्रिश्चियन नव वर्ष, 8 जनवरी को पाश्र्वनाथ जयंती, 19 फरवरी को देवनारायण जयंती, 23 फरवरी को गाडगे महाराज जयंती, 25 फरवरी को विश्वकर्मा जयंती, 26 फरवरी को स्वामी रामचरण जयंती, 27 फरवरी को गुरू रविदास जयंती, 8 मार्च को महर्षि दयानंद सरस्वती जयंती, 29 मार्च को शब-ए-बारात, 11 अप्रैल को महात्मा ज्योतिषा फुले जयंती, 14 अप्रैल को वैशाखी, 7 मई को जमातुलविदा, 8 मई को सैन जयंती, 26 मई को बुद्ध पूर्णिमा, 23 जुलाई को गुरू पूर्णिमा, 29 अगस्त को थदडी, 10 सितंबर को गणेश चतुर्थी, 11 सितंबर को सम्वत्सरी, 19 सितंबर को अनन्त चुतर्दशी, 14 अक्टूबर को महानवमी, 24 अक्टूबर को करवा चौथ, तथा 29 श्री पाश्र्वनाथ जयंती ऐच्छिक छुट्टी में रहेगी। इन 7 छुट्टियों में से 7 दिन शनिवार-रविवार के है।
29 सार्वजनिक अवकाश में 8 सरकारी छुट्टियों का नुकसान -
सरकारी कर्मचारियों को सार्वजनिक अवकाश में से 8 सरकारी छुट्टियों का नुकसान उठाना पडेगा। ये 8 छुट्टियां शनिवार-रविवार को हैं। जिनमें 28 मार्च को होलिका दहन, 25 अप्रैल को महावीर जयंती, 13 जून को महाराणा प्रताप जयंती, 15 अगस्त को स्वतंत्रता दिवस, 22 अगस्त को रक्षाबंधन, 2 अक्टूबर को महात्मा गांधी जयंती, 6 नवंबर को भैया दूज, तथा 25 दिसंबर को क्रिसमस डे त्यौहार की छुट्टी रहेगी।

