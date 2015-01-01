पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी पहल:गाय के गोबर से बने दीपकों से सजेंगे घर, पर्यावरण भी रहेगा शुद्ध

डीग4 घंटे पहले
हिंदू रीति-रिवाज में गाय के गोबर की पूजा होती है। महत्व उस समय और बढ़ जाता है, जब दीपावली में गणेश-लक्ष्मी और गोवर्धन की पूजा होती है। अब डीग में महिलाएं गाय के गोबर से गणेश-लक्ष्मी ही नहीं, बल्कि सुंदर दीये भी बना रही हैं। गाय के गोबर से ये उत्पाद बनाए जाने की ये अनूठी पहल महिला संगठन ने शुरू की है।

प्रिय सखी महिला संगठन से जुड़ी महिलाओं की ओर से संगठन की संयोजिका मोनिका जैन के नेतृत्व में गाय के गोबर से लक्ष्मी, गणेश की प्रतिमाएं और दीपक बनाए जा रहे हैं। संभवतः यह पहली बार होगा, जब गोबर से बने दीपकों से घर सजेंगे। साथ ही गाय के गोबर का भी उपयोग बेहतर तरीके से हो सकेगा। संगठन से जुड़ी दर्जनों महिलाएं गोबर से उत्पाद बनाने के लिए पूरी मेहनत के साथ काम कर रही हैं।

महिलाएं गाय के गोबर से निर्मित दीपक की सुंदरता के लिए जहां उसे लाल रंग से रंग रही है तो वहीं गोबर के दीपक को चार-पांच घंटे पहले मनचाही आकृति में शाम को ही तेल तथा बत्ती डालकर जलाने के लिए तैयार कर रही है। महिलाओं की ओर से लक्ष्मी गणेश बनाने के लिए गोबर में माटी के साथ तुलसी इत्यादि के बीच डाले जा रहे है।
महिलाएं बोलीं - पूजन के साथ कर सकेंगे विसर्जित

संगठन की महिलाओं ने बताया कि गोबर के बने दीपक तथा प्रतिमाओं को पूजन के बाद पानी में विसर्जित किया जा सकेगा। इस पानी का पेड़-पौधों में खाद के रूप में उपयोग कर सकेंगे। इससे पर्यावरण भी शुद्ध रहेगा। संगठन की अंजलि गांधी, मोहिनी गोयल, शशि प्रभा, ज्योति बंसल, नमिशा बजाज, ममता वर्मा, बृजेश ठाकुर, रीना गर्ग, शशि देवी, तुलसी कोली, ओमवती ठाकुर, रामवती सैनी सहित बडी संख्या में बालिकाओं ने इस अनूठी पहल में गोबर तथा माटी के महत्व को समझाने के साथ स्वदेश निर्मित वस्तुओं की प्राथमिकता के महत्व को दर्शाया है।

आयोजन की शुरुआत संगठन की आशा सेठी ने गाय के गोबर से निर्मित दीपक जलाकर की। संगठन की ओर से इस पहल में गाय के गोबर से निर्मित लक्ष्मी, गणेश की पूजा व गोबर के दीपक जलाने का संदेश प्रसारित किया है। गोबर से निर्मित लक्ष्मी, गणेश का दीपावली पर पूजन कर विसर्जन भी घरों में किया जा सकता है।

संगठन की संयोजिका मोनिका जैन ने कहा कि गाय का गोबर हमारी परंपरा में पवित्र माना जाता है और ये कुछ समय में स्वतः नष्ट हो जाता है जिससे पर्यावरण को भी नुकसान नहीं पहुंचता। वहीं, चीनी दीयों से पर्यावरण को भी नुकसान पहुंचता है।

