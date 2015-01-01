पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिक्रमण:ग्रापं खेड़ा ब्राह्मण में बार-बार नोटिस के बाद भी नहीं हट रहे अवैध कब्जे

डीग. ग्राम पंचायत खेड़ा ब्राह्राण में चिन्हित किए अवैध कब्जे।
  • ग्रापं खेड़ा ब्राह्मण में बार-बार नोटिस के बाद भी नहीं हट रहे अवैध कब्जे

ग्राम पंचायत खेड़ा ब्राह्मण में पंचायत की ओर से प्रस्तावित परिक्रमा मार्ग के रास्ते सरकारी भूमि पर दिनोंदिन बढ़ते अतिक्रमण पर कोई सख्त कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही है। ग्राम पंचायत की ओर से अतिक्रमणकारियों को बार-बार नोटिस भी जारी किए जा रहे हैं, फिर भी वे बेखौफ बेशकीमती आम रास्ते की भूमि पर पक्के निर्माण किए हुए है।

सख्त कार्रवाई के अभाव में ग्रामीणों की ओर से गांव स्थित परिक्रमा मार्ग के आम रास्ते पर अवैध रूप से कब्जा किया हुआ है। इसकी शिकायत कई बार जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों से भी की गई, लेकिन कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है।

ग्राम पंचायत सरपंच समय सिंह ने बताया कि ग्राम पंचायत खेड़ा ब्राह्मण के चाराें तरफ प्रस्तावित परिक्रमा मार्ग के लिए सड़क के केन्द्र बिंदु से दोनों ओर 8-8 फीट रास्ता प्रस्तावित है। रास्ते की जमीन पर सैंकडों ग्रामीणों ने अतिक्रमण कर कच्चे व पक्के निर्माण किए हुए है। पंचायत की ओर से बार-बार नोटिस देने के बाद भी अवैध कब्जे नहीं हटाया गए है। अब तक तीन बार नोटिस जारी किए, फिर भी अतिक्रमण नहीं हटा है।

ग्राम पंचायत खेड़ा ब्राह्मण की ओर से गांव के चारों तरफ प्रस्तावित परिक्रमा मार्ग में अतिक्रमण को लेकर करीब 120 से अधिक अतिक्रमणकारियों की सूची तैयार की गई है। जिनको पंचायत ने नोटिस भी जारी किए है। साथ ही पंचायत की ओर से प्रस्तावित दूरी के लिए अतिक्रमणों को चिन्हित कर परिक्रमा मार्ग मे अतिक्रमणों को हटाने के लिए चिन्हिकरण किया गया है।

अतिक्रमण को लेकर बार-बार नोटिस
गांव के चारों ओर प्रस्तावित परिक्रमा मार्ग से अतिक्रमणों को हटाए जाने के लिए ग्राम पंचायत की ओर से अतिक्रमणकारियों को बार-बार नोटिस जारी कर दिए जाने के बाद भी अतिक्रमण नहीं हटा है। पंचायत ने पूर्व में 18 सितंबर, 8 अक्टूबर, 24 अक्टूबर को नोटिस जारी किए है। साथ ही ग्राम सभा में भी प्रस्ताव लिया गया है।

कार्रवाई करेंगे : एसडीएम
^ग्रामीणों की इच्छा है कि उनका गांव परिक्रमा मार्ग का हिस्सा बनें। अपने स्तर पर वो कार्य कर रहे है। अतिक्रमण को लेकर ग्राम पंचायत से कोई प्रस्ताव आता है और विधि संभव है तो कार्रवाई की जाएगी। हेमंत कुमार, एसडीएम

