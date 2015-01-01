पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:अब निकायों के नहीं लगाने पड़ेंगे चक्कर, ऑनलाइन स्वीकृत होंगे भवन निर्माण नक्शे और 90 ए की कार्रवाई, मिलेंगे ट्रेड लाइसेंस

  • स्वायत्त शासन विभाग ने नगर निकायों को जारी किए आदेश, ऑनलाइन क्रियान्विति करने के लिए किया पाबंद

शहरवासियों के लिए राहतभरी अच्छी खबर है। अब उन्हें भवन निर्माण के लिए नक्शों की स्वीकृति एंव ट्रेड लाइसेंस के लिए नगर पालिका, नगर निगम, नगर परिषद के चक्कर नहीं काटने पडेंगे। अब यह काम ऑनलाइन किए जाएंगे। सरकार ने ऐसा सॉफ्टवेयर तैयार किया है, जिसमें नक्शे से लेकर 90 ए की कार्यवाही और भू उपयोग परिवर्तन जैसे काम ऑनलाइन होंगे। इन कार्यों के लिए अब आमजन को नगर निकायों में चक्कर नहीं खाने पड़ेंगे।

स्वायत्त शासन विभाग ने भवन निर्माण के लिए नक्शों की स्वीकृति एंव ट्रेड लाइसेंस को लेकर शहरवासियों को राहत देते हुए नगरीय निकायों की सेवाओं को आमजन के लिए ऑनलाइन लागू कर दिया है।

निदेशक एंव विशिष्ट शासन सचिव स्वायत्त शासन विभाग दीपक नंदी ने इस संबंध में आदेश जारी कर बताया कि नगरीय निकायों के भवन नक्शों के अनुमोदन एंव ट्रेड लाइसेंस के लिए ऑनलाइन साफ्टवेयर तैयार कर 5 नवंबर से ऑनलाइन लागू किया जा चुका है।

इसमें सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी एंव संचार विभाग की ओर से नगरीय निकायों की सेवाएं फायर अनापत्ति प्रमाण पत्र (एनओसी), सीवर कनेक्शन एंव 90 ए भू रूपांतरण के ऑनलाइन साफ्टवेयर को विकसित कर ऑनलाइन कर दिया गया है। निदेशक एंव विशिष्ट शासन सचिव स्वायत्त शासन विभाग दीपक नंदी की ओर से जारी आदेश में अधिशाषी अधिकारियों एंव आयुक्तों को ईओडीबी, डीएलबीआरएपी के नोम्स की पालना के लिए ऑफलाइन के स्थान पर ऑनलाइन क्रियान्विति किया जाना सुनिश्चित करने के लिए पाबंद किया है।
जिम्मेदार अधिकारी किए पाबंद, आमजन को नई सुविधा से कराएंगे अवगत
स्वायत्त शासन विभाग की ओर से जारी आदेश में विभाग के निदेशक एंव विशिष्ट शासन सचिव स्वायत्त शासन विभाग दीपक नंदी ने ऑनलाइन साफ्टवेयर की जानकारी पहुंचाने के लिए नगरीय निकाय की वेबसाइट पर इसकी सूचना एंव ऑनलाइन साफ्टवेयर का लिंक अपलोड करते हुए नगरीय निकाय के सूचना पट्ट पर भी इसकी जानकारी अंकित करवाने के साथ आमजन को इस बारे में बताने के लिए कार्य करने को लेकर जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों को पाबंद किया है।

नई व्यवस्था से मिलेगा फायदा
जानकारी के अनुसार ऑनलाइन साफ्टवेयर से लोगों को अब नगर पालिका के चक्कर नहीं लगाने पड़ेंगे। साथ ही समय पर ट्रेड लाइसेंस सहित भवन निर्माण के नक्शे मिल सकेंगे। इसके अलावा नक्शे की स्वीकृति को लेकर किसी भी तरह की गड़बड़ी नहीं हो सकेगी, क्योंकि ऑनलाइन सॉफ्टवेयर के माध्यम से कार्यालयों में बैठे अधिकारियों तक जानकारी पहुंच जाएगी। कभी भी सॉफ्टवेयर में देख सकते है कि कितने लोगों को स्वीकृति जारी की और क्या-क्या दस्तावेज लगाए गए। यानि नई प्रक्रिया में पूरी तरह से पारदर्शिता रहेगी।

ऑफिसों के चक्कर काटकर परेशान होते थे लोग
^विभाग की ओर से नगरीय निकायों की सेवाओं को आमजन के लिए ऑनलाइन लागू कर किया गया है। आदेश मिले चुके हैं। नगर निकायों में ऑनलाइन साफ्टवेयर से अब नक्शे से लेकर 90 ए की कार्यवाही जैसे काम ऑनलाइन हो सकेंगे। पूर्व में कार्यों के लिए आमजन को कई बार नगर पालिका के चक्कर काटने पड़ते थे। ऑनलाइन साफ्टवेयर की जानकारी आमजन को सके, इसे बताने के लिए कार्य योजना तैयार की जाएगी।
मनीष शर्मा, अधिशाषी अधिकारी

