कार्रवाई:चोरी किए 25 लाख रुपए कीमत के स्क्रैप सहित एक आरोपी पकड़ा

डीग32 मिनट पहले
  • पटना के व्यापारी को फोन कर माल छोड़ने की एवज में मांगे 2 लाख रुपए, मोबाइल लोकेशन से पकड़ा

आईजी संजीव नार्जरी और पुलिस अधीक्षक डॉ अमनदीप सिंह कपूर के निर्देशन में संपत्ति संबंधी अपराधों के विरुद्ध चलाए जा रहे अभियान के तहत डीग सीओ बुगलाल मीणा और वृत्ताधिकारी मदनलाल मीणा के नेतृत्व में पुलिस ने 6 टन तांबा, पीतल, एल्युमीनियम सहित आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया है। बरामद माल की कीमत करीब 25 लाख रुपए है। इस संबंध में 4 दिसंबर को पटना के संजीव गोयल ने थाने में तहरीर दी थी।

पुलिस ने बताया संजीव की खाटूश्याम ट्रेडर्स के नाम से फर्म है 20 नवंबर को ट्रक चालक ज्वालाप्रसाद पुत्र पदमी कुम्हार निवासी जटेरी थाना खोह पटना से दिल्ली के लिए करीब 25 लाख की तांबा, पीतल और एल्युमीनियम की स्क्रैप भरकर रवाना हुआ। मथुरा पहुंचने के बाद चालक ज्वाला प्रसाद ने संजीव गोयल को फोन कर दो लाख रुपए मांगे। जिस पर संजीव अपने साथी के साथ जटेरी आया तो उसने माल नहीं लौटाया। इस पर उसने डीग थाने में ज्वाला प्रसाद के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कराया। पुलिस ने अनुसंधान में पाया कि आरोपी ज्वाला प्रसाद ने माल को मथुरा के राया में छिपाया हुआ है और वह भी आसपास ही है।

आरोपी सिम बदलकर संजीव को वाट्सएप कॉल करता रहा जिस पर पुलिस ने साइबर सैल की मदद से मोबाइल लोकेशन के आधार पर आरोपी को नगर के बस स्टैंड से हिरासत में लिया। पूछताछ के दौरान उसकी निशानदेही पर चोरी किए माल करीब 6 टन वजनी 25 लाख रुपए कीमत के स्क्रैप को बरामद किया है। कार्रवाई के दौरान एसआई धारासिंह, साइबर सैल से एसआई अमरेश, हैड कांस्टेबल सुंदरसिंह सहित कांस्टेबल राजीव, रामवीर और तारासिंह मौजूद रहे।

