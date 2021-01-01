पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्यटन पर कोरोना का असर:डीग के जलमहल देखने पिछले 9 महीने में आए सिर्फ 2 ही विदेशी पर्यटक

डीग3 घंटे पहले
  • देशी पर्यटकों की संख्या में 65 प्रतिशत तक की आई गिरावट, जबकि विदेशी पर्यटक आए ही नहीं, स्थानीय रोजगार पर भी असर

कोरोना काल में सबसे बड़ा नुकसान पर्यटन को हुआ है। सरकार व प्रशासन की तरफ से सैलानियों को आकर्षित करने के किसी तरह के प्रयास नहीं हो रहे हैं। सैलानियों की पसंद बन चुके जल महलों के लिए साल 2020 पर्यटन के लिहाज से बेहद ही खराब निकला है। इस साल मात्र 35 प्रतिशत देशी सैलानी ही जल महलों का दीदार करने डीग पहुंचे।

आंकड़ों की अगर बात की जाए तो इस साल मात्र 11 हजार 79 देशी व 421 विदेशी सैलानी ही घूमने के लिए डीग जल महलों में आ सके। वहीं मार्च, अप्रैल व मई में लॉकडाउन के कारण एक भी सैलानी चाहे देशी हो या विदेशी, जल महलों में नहीं पहुंचा।

जिससे इस साल पर्यटन व्यवसाय को लाखों रुपए का नुकसान हो गया है। हालांकि दिसंबर महीने में देशी सैलानियों की आवक में बढोत्तरी जरूर देखने को मिली, लेकिन पिछले तीन माह में आए सैलानियों की संख्या पूरी नहीं हो सकी। कोरोना काल के लाकडाउन में अप्रैल से दिसंबर माह तक 2 विदेशी पर्यटक ही जल महलों में आए। वे भी अपने बैच पर लिखकर लाए कि-आई एम नॉट कोरोना पाॅजिटिव, आई एम नेगेटिव। ताकि लोग यह नहीं सोचें कि वे भी कोरोना संक्रमित हो सकते हैं।
डीग में स्वागत केंद्र खुलने से बढ़ सकता है पर्यटन

डीग में पर्यटन स्वागत केंद्र की बेहद कमी अखरती है। विश्वविख्यात पर्यटन स्थल को मानचित्र में दर्शाया जाए तो डीग में पर्यटन का विकास हो। साथ ही जल महलों की अधिक जानकारी नहीं होने से पर्यटक जिला मुख्यालय स्थित पर्यटन स्थलों का अवलोकन कर आगरा, ग्वालियर, जयपुर की ओर रूख कर लेते हैं। इससे यहां पर्यटकों को लुभाने के लिए कोई ठोस योजना अमल में नहीं लाई जाने से क्षेत्र में पर्यटन को बढ़ावा नहीं मिल पा रहा है। हालांकि पर्यटन को बढावा देने के लिए पूर्व पर्यटन मंत्री केबिनेट विश्वेंद्र सिंह ने जल महलों में डीग महोत्सव की अलख जगाई है।

डीग महोत्सव के पहले आयोजन की सफलता के साथ ही जल महलों में संग्रहालय दिवस, पर्यटन दिवस सहित डीग मेले के आयोजन पर मंहलों में चलने वाले रंगीन फव्वारों के प्रदर्शन को देखने के लिए देशी सैलानी तो पहुंच जाते हैं लेकिन आयोजन के अधिक प्रचार-प्रसार नहीं होने से विदेशी सैलानी जल महलों में शिरकत नहीं कर पाते हैं।

