नगर निकाय चुनाव की तैयारी शुरू:निर्वाचक नामावली के प्रारूप का प्रकाशन आज, अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित है डीग नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष की सीट

डीगएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिसंबर माह में पूरा हो रहा है डीग नगर पालिका का कार्यकाल

राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने अब नगर निकाय चुनाव को लेकर तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। नगर पालिका डीग का कार्यकाल दिसंबर माह में पूरा हो रहा है। नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष की सीट अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित हो चुकी है। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के नगर निकायों में चुनाव को लेकर जारी हुए आदेशों के बाद डीग नगर पालिका चुनाव 2020 की निर्वाचन नामावलियों के प्रारूप मतदाता सूची का प्रकाशन 30 अक्टूबर शुक्रवार को किया जाएगा।

प्रारूप प्रकाशन के लिए तैयार की गई मतदाता सूचियों को विधानसभा क्षेत्र डीग-कुम्हेर की 16 फरवरी 2020 को प्रकाशित की गई मतदाता सूचियों के डेटाबेस के आधार पर नगर पालिका की वार्ड भागवार फोटोयुक्त मतदाता सूची के अनुरूप किया गया है।

निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण पदाधिकारी एसडीएम हेमंत कुमार ने बताया कि नगर पालिका क्षेत्र में सामान्य रूप से निवास करने वाले व्यक्ति जिनकी आयु एक जनवरी 2020 को 18 वर्ष पूर्ण हो गई है, वे मतदाता नगरपालिका, सहायक निर्वाचन रजिस्ट्रीकरण कार्यालय निर्वाचन रजिस्ट्रीकरण कार्यालय में वार्डों में प्रस्तावित मतदान केंद्रों पर नियुक्त पदाभिंहित अधिकारियों से संपर्क कर मतदाता सूची का अवलोकन कर सकते हैं।

नगर पालिका क्षेत्र के नवीन परिसीमन के अनुसार 40 वार्डों के 64 मतदान केन्द्रों पर नियुक्त प्रगणक प्रारूप मतदाता सूची के साथ 1 नवंबर से 5 नवंबर तक मतदान केन्द्र पर मौजूद रहने के साथ दावे और आपत्तियों को सुनिश्चित करेंगे। प्रारूप मतदाता सूची की एक प्रति उपखण्ड अधिकारी कार्यालय सहित संबधित वार्ड के प्रगणक के पास देखने के लिए उपलब्ध रहेगी।

निर्वाचन नामावलियों के प्रारूप की जा रही मतदाता सूची में नगर पालिका डीग के 40 वार्डों के 64 मतदान केन्द्रों पर कुल मतदाता 29 हजार 994 है। निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण पदाधिकारी एसडीएम हेमंत कुमार ने कोरोना के चलते सभी प्रगणकों को मास्क लगाने व सेनिटाइजर का उपयोग करने, दो गज की दूरी की पालना करने के लिए निर्देशित किया है।

ये है तिथिवार कार्यक्रम
1 - 30 अक्टूबर - निर्वाचक नामावलियों का प्रारूप प्रकाशन
2 - 1 नवंबर - विशेष अभियान तिथि
3 - 5 नवंबर - दावों एवं आक्षेपों को प्रस्तुत करने की अंतिम तिथि
4 - 16 नवंबर - निर्वाचक नामावलियों का अंतिम प्रकाशन

मतदाता सूची का विशेष अभियान 1 नवंबर को

नगर पालिका चुनाव के तहत मतदाता सूचियों में दावे व आपत्तियों को लेकर 1 नवंबर को मतदान केन्द्रों पर विशेष अभियान संचालित किया जाएगा। एसडीएम विजेंद्र कुमार मीणा ने बताया कि मतदाता सूचियों में नाम जुड़वाने, हटवाने एवं शुद्धियों को लेकर 1 नवंबर सुबह 9 से शाम 6 बजे तक सभी मतदान केन्द्रों पर विशेष अभियान चलाया जाएगा।

इसके अलावा 30 व 31 अक्टूबर एवं 2 से 5 नवंबर तक सुबह 10 से दोपहर 4 बजे तक अनार देवी राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय स्थित मतदान केन्द्र पर वार्ड संख्या 1, 2, 28, 33, 34, 35 रेवती देवी राजकीय बालिका उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय पर वार्ड संख्या 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, अंबेडकर राजकीय उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय पर वार्ड संख्या 9,10,11,15 के मतदाता दावे प्रस्तुत कर सकते है।

इसी प्रकार रामजीलाल उच्च प्राथमिक सिटी स्कूल में वार्ड संख्या 12,13,14,16,17, नगर पालिका कार्यालय पर वार्ड संख्या 20,21,22,23,31,32, सरकारी काॅलेज पर वार्ड संख्या 24,25,26,27, 29,30 एवं न्यू कालोनी स्थित राजकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय पर वार्ड संख्या 18 व 19 के मतदाता दावे, आपत्तियां प्रस्तुत कर सकते है।

