नगर पालिका चुनाव:कोरोना के डर से पोलिंग बूथों पर नहीं दिखीं मतदाताओं की कतारें

डीग2 घंटे पहले
डीग. मतदान केन्द्र पर बुजुर्ग मां को गोद में लिए मतदाता।

नगर पालिका के 40 वार्डों में चुनाव लड रहे 159 प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत मतदाताओं ने ईवीएम में बंद कर दी। राजनैतिक दलों के दिग्गजों सहित अन्य लोगों की अटकलों व आशंकाओं पर मतदाताओं ने विराम लगा दिया। सुबह के वक्त मतदान की गति धीमी रही। सुबह दस बजे के बाद लोगों ने घरों से निकलकर मतदान केंद्र की तरफ कूच करना शुरू किया। खास बात ये कि कोरोना का भय मतदाताओं के चेहरे पर नजर ही नहीं आया। अंतिम समय तक 81.58 फीसदी मतदान दर्ज किया गया।

सबसे अधिक मतदान वार्ड 35 में 92.77 फीसदी एंव सबसे कम मतदान वार्ड 26 में 68.82 फीसदी रहा । नगर पालिका में पार्षद के लिए हुई वोटिंग को लेकर शहरी मतदाता उत्साहित नजर आए। कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर भी महिलाएं सजग नजर आईं। जिनके पास मास्क नहीं था वे गमछा या साड़ी के पल्लू से अपना चेहरे ढंकी रहीं। इस बार चुनाव में कई ऐसे भी मतदाता थे, जो पहली बार वोट डालने आए। प्रत्याशियों की ओर से वोटरों को लाने ले जाने के लिए ई-रिक्शा से वोटिंग बूथों पर पहुंचे मतदाताओं का उत्साह ही अलग देखने को मिला। हालांकि, कोरोना संक्रमण के डर के साए में इस बार पोलिंग बूथों पर मतदाताओं की लम्बी कतारें देखने को नहीं मिली।

