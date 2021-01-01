पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:आदिबद्री पहाड़ पर हो रहे अवैध खनन के विरोध में साधु-संतों ने कैथवाड़ा-डीग मार्ग किया जाम

  • साधु संतों के साथ ग्रामीणों ने आंदोलन को व्यापक रूप देने के लिए भरी हुंकार, 18 दिन से दे रहे थे धरना

आदिबद्री पर्वतीय क्षेत्र में हो रहे अवैध खनन के विरोध में साधु संतों के साथ ग्रामीणों का अनिश्चितकालीन धरना मंगलवार को 18वें दिन भी जारी रहा। अब तक शांतिपूर्ण चल रहे आंदोलन की दिशा को बदलते हुए धरने पर बैठे प्रदर्शनकारियों सहित आसपास के सैकड़ों ग्रामीणों ने धरने के दौरान गुस्साए साधु संतों की अगुवाई में कैथवाड़ा-डीग सड़क मार्ग जाम कर दिया।

जाम के दौरान खनन का माल ले जाने वाले वाहनों को आगे नहीं जाने दिया। जिसके चलते सडक के दोनों ओर वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गई। उल्लेखनीय है कि आंदोलनकारियों ने 2 फरवरी से ब्रज के पर्वतों पर हो रहे खनन के विरोध में आंदोलन को उग्र रूप दिए जाने की बात कही थी। रविवार करीब 7 घंटे चले इस प्रदर्शन में पंसोपा, अलीपुर, कोडली, ककराला व नांगल के सैकडों ग्रामीणों व साधु संतों ने प्रशासन के खिलाफ भारी रोष व्यक्त किया।

प्रदर्शन के दौरान सरपंच सुल्तान सिंह ने कहा कि धरने के 18वें दिन बाद भी प्रशासन हमारे ब्रज के पर्वतों पर हो रहे भारी खनन को रोकने के लिए अब तक तैयार नहीं है। प्रशासन के इस नकारात्मक रवैये से आहत हो अब साधु संतों के साथ ग्रामीणों को रोड पर आना पड़ा है। अब इस मार्ग से किसी भी वाहन के जरिए पर्वतों से खनन कर पत्थरों को नहीं ले जाने दिया जाएगा।

तहसीलदार और थाना प्रभारी ने मौके पर पहुंचकर प्रदर्शनकारियों से की समझाइश

प्रदर्शन के दौरान कैथवाडा-डीग मार्ग को रोकने से हुई जाम की स्थिति को गंभीरता से लेतेे हुए तहसीलदार अशोक कुमार शाह व थाना प्रभारी धारासिंह पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। प्रदर्शनकारियों से लंबी वार्ता के बाद थाना अधिकारी की ओर से दिए गए, कैथवाड़ा से डीग जाने वाले रास्ते से कोई भी ट्रक अथवा पत्थर से भरे वाहन नहीं जाने दिए जाने के साथ जो वाहन मौके पर खड़े हैं उन्हें वापस लौटा देने के आश्वासन के बाद सड़क मार्ग को सुचारू किया गया।

अधिकारियों द्वारा मामले को दबाया जा रहा : गुर्जर

पूर्व विधायक गोपी गुर्जर ने खनन विभाग व जिला प्रशासन पर आरोप लगाया कि अगर ब्रज के पर्वतों पर वर्षों से हो रहे अवैध खनन का कच्चा चिट्ठा खोला जाए तो स्थानीय प्रशासन व खनन विभाग के अधिकतर अधिकारियों के खिलाफ राज्य सरकार सैकड़ों करोड़ों रुपए के राजस्व का नुकसान पहुंचाने के आरोप में सख्त कार्रवाई कर सकती है। नवम्बर 2009 में जो आन्दोलन हुआ था जिसके बाद डीग और कामां के पहाड़ों को तत्कालीन कांग्रेस सरकार ने संरक्षित वन क्षेत्र घोषित किया था, वर्तमान आंदोलन अब उससे भी अधिक व्यापक और उग्र होगा।

प्रदर्शनकारी बोले-अभी एक मार्ग रोका है यदि अवैध खनन बंद नहीं हुआ तो बड़ा आंदोलन होगा

संघर्ष समिति के संरक्षक मंडल के सदस्य राधाकांत शास्त्री ने कहा कि 18 दिन शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से सरकार व प्रशासन से विनती करके देख ली है। लेकिन स्थानीय ग्रामवासियों व साधु संतों के धैर्य का बांध टूट रहा है। आज तो एक रास्ते को रोका है परन्तु अगर ग्रामीणों की पीड़ा को समझते हुए ब्रज के जनमानस, पर्यावरण व पर्वतों की रक्षा के लिए यहां चल रहीं खनन गतिविधियों को अविलंब नहीं रोका गया तो इन पर्वतों से जाने वाले हर मार्ग को रोकने के लिए स्थानीय ग्रामवासियों को विवश होना पड़ेगा। जिसकी जिम्मेदारी प्रशासन की होगी।

