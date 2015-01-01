पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिवहन विभाग के अफसरों ने की कार्रवाई:डीग-नगर रोड पर सात ओवरलोड वाहन पकड़े, 2.25 लाख रुपए जुर्माना वसूला

जिला परिवहन अधिकारी के नेतृत्व में परिवहन विभाग की ओवरलोड वाहनों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई लगातार जारी है। बुधवार की सुबह परिवहन विभाग ने डीग थाना क्षेत्र से सात ओवरलोड वाहनों को जब्त कर 2.25 लाख रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला। परिवहन निरीक्षक शिवराम यादव ने बताया कि ओवरलोड वाहनों की रोकथाम के लिए चलाए जा रहे अभियान के दौरान बुधवार की सुबह डीग-नगर मुख्य सड़क मार्ग पर ओवरलोड वाहनों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई।

जिसमें सात ओवरलोड ट्रकों को पकड़ा है। सातों ट्रकों में गिट्टी-पत्थर भरे हुए थे। वाहनों से 2.25 लाख रुपए का जुर्माना वसूल कर उन्हें छोड़ दिया है। विदित है कि परिवहन विभाग ने ओवरलोड वाहनों की धरपकड़ के लिए अभियान चला रखा है। परिवहन विभाग की कार्रवाई से ओवरलोड वाहनों के आवागमन में कमी आई है। लेकिन परिचालन पर रोक नहीं लग सकी है।

ओवरलोड गिरोह के सदस्य कार्रवाई के बाद अधिकारियों के आवागमन व प्रस्थान करने के बाद ही ओवरलोड वाहनों का आवागमन करने में लगे है। परिवहन निरीक्षक शिवराम यादव ने क्षेत्र में ओवरलोड चलने वाले वाहनों को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि आगे भी ओवरलोडिंग के खिलाफ कार्रवाई जारी रहेगी।

