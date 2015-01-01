पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अच्छी खबर:महात्मा गांधी मनरेगा योजना में अब ‘पूरा काम-पूरा दाम’ विशेष अभियान चलेगा, हर दिन होगी मॉनिटरिंग

डीग31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रामीण विकास एंव पंचायती राज विभाग के निर्देश, 15 फरवरी 2021 तक चलेगा अभियान

कोरोना महामारी के समय लॉकडाउन के दौरान ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में रोजगार का सबसे बड़ा साधन मनरेगा योजना ही थी और अब भी ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में रोजगार का ये ही बड़ा साधन है। मनरेगा में मजदूरों को पूरी काम की पूरी मजदूरी सुनिश्चित करनेे के लिए राज्य सरकार अब महात्मा गांधी मनरेगा योजना के तहत 16 दिसंबर से 15 फरवरी 2021 तक ‘पूरा काम पूरा दाम विशेष अभियान’ चलाने जा रही है।

राज्य सरकार ने मनरेगा के तहत श्रमिकों को पूरा काम कर पूरा दाम सुनिश्चित करने के लिए पूरे प्रदेश में ‘पूरा काम पूरा दाम विशेष अभियान’ चलाने का निर्णय लिया है। ग्रामीण विकास एवं पंचायती राज विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव रोहित कुमार सिंह ने जिला कार्यक्रम समन्वयक, ईजीएस सहित सभी कलेक्टर को इस संबंध निर्देश जारी किए है। निर्देशों में अभियान के दौरान कोविड-19 महामारी के जारी निर्देश एवं गाइडलाइन की पालना करवाने पर भी जोर दिया गया है।

अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव रोहित कुमार सिंह ने दो माह तक चलने वाले इस विशेष अभियान का मूल्यांकन करने एवं अच्छा काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों को पुरस्कृत करने के भी निर्देश दिए हैं। इस अभियान के सफल संचालन के लिए राज्य स्तर पर परियोजना निदेशक एवं सयुंक्त शासन सचिव, ईजीएस को प्रभारी, जिला स्तर पर अतिरिक्त जिला कार्यक्रम समन्वयक एवं मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी, पंचायत समिति स्तर पर विकास अधिकारी, ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर कनिष्ठ अभियंता, कनिष्ठ तकनीकी सहायक एवं कार्य स्थल पर मेट, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी, कनिष्ठ सहायक एवं ग्राम रोजगार सहायक को प्रभारी अधिकारी बनाया गया है।

आदेशों में बताया गया कि मनरेगा योजना के अंतर्गत वर्ष 2020-21 के लिए 220 रुपए प्रति दिवस की मजदूरी निर्धारित है। वर्तमान में राज्य में औसत मजदूरी दर 166 रुपए प्रति दिवस है जो काफी कम है। विशेष अभियान में राज्य सरकार की मंशानुसार मजदूरों को पूरे काम की पूरी मजदूरी देना सुनिश्चित करें।

श्रमिकों का रुचि के अनुसार करना होगा नियोजन
जारी आदेशों में विशेष अभियान के तहत अधिकारियों को कार्यस्थल पर श्रमिकों का नियोजन उनकी रूचि के अनुसार 5-5 के समूह में गठन अनिवार्य रूप से कराने, राज्य सरकार की ओर से योजना की समीक्षा के दौरान दिए निर्देश के अनुसार तकनीकी अधिकारियों एवं प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की ओर से सभी ग्राम पंचायतों में भ्रमण कर विशेष अभियान के दौरान मेटों एवं श्रमिकों को पूरी मजदूरी दिलाने के लिए प्रशिक्षित करने के निर्देश दिए है।

काम के लिए कर सकते है ऑनलाइन आवेदन
अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव रोहित कुमार सिंह ने जारी निर्देशों में कहा है कि इस अभियान के तहत काम के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन, मोबाइल एप, आईवीआर से भी लिए जाने के साथ प्रपत्र 6 की दिनांकित प्राप्ति रसीद मजदूरों को आवश्यक रूप से दिया जाना सुनिश्चित करें। साथ ही पर्याप्त मात्रा में कार्यों की स्वीकृति जारी करने व यथा संभव प्रत्येक राजस्व ग्राम में श्रमिकों को आवश्यकता के अनुसार कार्यों की स्वीकृति काम की मांग के आधार पर समय पर की जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें