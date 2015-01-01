पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस ने उमरेहा गांव में की कार्रवाई:ढाई बीघा में 10 क्विंटल 42 किलो गांजे की खेती पकड़ी, गांजे की कीमत 20 लाख रुपए से अधिक

धौलपुर10 मिनट पहले
धौलपुर. अवैध गांजे के खेत में कार्रवाई करती पुलिस।
  • पुलिस की घेराबंदी से पहले ही गांजे की खेती करने वाले मौके से फरार हो गए
  • एक दर्जन लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर उनकी तलाश में दबिश दी जा रही है

एसपी केसर सिंह शेखावत के निर्देशन में पहली बार पुलिस ने जिले में हो रही अवैध गांजे की खेती पकड़ी है। बाड़ी सदर थाना पुलिस ने उमरेहा गांव में करीब ढाई बीघा खेत में हो रही करीब 10 क्विंटल 42 किलो अवैध गांजे की खेती को पकड़ने के साथ ही करीब एक दर्जन से अधिक लोगों के खिलाफ मामला भी दर्ज किया है।

बाड़ी सदर थाना प्रभारी योगेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि उन्हें सूचना मिली थी कि उमरेहा गांव में गांजे की बड़ी मात्रा में फसल की जा रही है। जिसकी जानकारी एसपी केसर सिंह शेखावत को दी। जिसके बाद एसपी केसर सिंह शेखावत ने बाड़ी सदर एसएचओ योगेंद्र सिंह के नेतृत्व में टीम गठित कर कार्रवाई के लिए भेजा।

बाड़ी सदर एसएचओ ने बताया कि अवैध गांजे की खेती को पकड़ने के पुलिस टीम ने पहले जाकर अवैध गांजे की खेती की घेराबंदी की। पुलिस की घेराबंदी से पहले ही गांजे की खेती करने वाले मौके से फरार हो गए। एसएचओ ने बताया कि मामले को लेकर करीब एक दर्जन लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर उनकी तलाश में दबिश दी जा रही है।

