पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अभियान:जिले में 16500 लोग अनपढ़, सरकार इन्हें पढ़ना-लिखना सिखाएगी

धौलपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धौलपुर प्रदेश का नौवांं जिला जहां सर्वाधिक लोग अनपढ़, प्रदेश में 4.20 लाख निरक्षर, इसलिए चलाया अभियान

प्रदेश में निरक्षरता का कलंक मिटाने के लिए सरकारी योजनाएं कामयाब नहीं हो रही हैं। धौलपुर समेत राज्य के 33 किलो में 15 साल से अधिक आयु के 4 लाख 20 हजार महिला व पुरुष निरक्षर है। 15 वर्ष से अधिक समेत अन्य राज्यों में अभियान आयु वर्ग के निरक्षरों में सर्वाधिक 3 लाख 15 हजार महिलाएं हैं। वहीं पुरूषों का आंकड़ा एक लाख पांच हजार है।

राजस्थान में सबसे ज्यादा 33300 निरक्षर सिरोही और सबसे कम 4000 आरक्षण दौसा जिले से है। जबकि धौलपुर जिले में 16 हजार 500 महिला एवं पुरुष निरक्षर हैं। प्रदेश में सर्वाधिक निरक्षर वाला नौवां जिला है। केंद्र सरकार ने अनपढ़ रहे लोगों को साक्षर करने के लिए पढना-लिखना अभियान शुरू किया है।

वर्षं 2020-21 में एमएचआरडी नई दिल्ली की ओर से राजस्थान समेत अन्य राज्यों में अभियान चलाया जाएगा। जिला साक्षरता समिति के तत्वावधान में शुरू होने वाले पढ़ना-लिखना अभियान के सफल संचालन के लिए जिला स्तर पर समितियों का गठन किया जाएगा। इस संबंध में साक्षरता एवं सतत शिक्षा के निदेशक डॉ. भंवरलाल ने सभी कलेक्टरों को आदेश जारी किए हैं। सी ग्रेड, ड्राप आउट व 2011 की जनगणना में शेष रहे निरक्षरों को साक्षर करने का लक्ष्य तय किया है।

प्रदेश में एससी के 76 हजार, एसटी के 69 हजार, अल्पसंख्यक वर्ग के 4200 और अन्य वर्गों में 2 लाख 32 हजार लोग असाक्षर है। गौरतलब है कि धौलपुर में सक्षरता दर बढ़ाने से असाक्षर महिला व पुरुषों को संख्या कम हुई है। अब राजस्थान में सरकार की ओर से निरक्षर लोगों को पढ़ाने-लिखाने के लिए अभियान शुरू किया गया, जिसको लेकर कार्ययोजना तैयार कर ली गई है।
सरकारी योजनाओं पर सालाना करोड़ों रुपए खर्च, लेकिन महिलाएं निरक्षर
निरक्षर महिला व पुरूषों को साक्षर करने के लिए बीते बीस साल से केंद्र व राज्य सरकार की कई योजनाएं संचालित हो रही हैं। सबसे पहले लोक शिक्षा अभियान शुरू हुआ। महिला शिक्षा पर सालाना करोड़ों रुपए खर्च किए जा रहे हैं। बावजूद इसके साक्षरता दर बढ़ नहीं रही है। आंकड़ों पर नजर दौड़ाए तो 15 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र की 3 लाख 15 हजार महिलाएं अनपढ़ हैं। प्रदेश में सर्वाधिक सिरोही में 24 हजार महिलाएं निरक्षर है। वहीं करौली में 22 हजार, जैसलमेर में 10 निरक्षर महिला हैं।
अब काॅलेज के विद्यार्थी और एनसीसी के स्वयं सेवक जगाएंगे शिक्षा की अलख
निदेशालय साक्षरता एव सतत शिक्षा ने पढ़ना लिखना अभियान की कार्ययोजना तैयार कर ली है। कलेक्टरों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि जिला, ब्लॉक एवं प्राम पंचायत स्तर पर समितियों का गठन किया जाए। निरक्षरों को पढ़ाने के लिए स्वयं सेवी शिक्षकों का चयन किया जाए। एनसीसी, एनएसएस, स्काउट गाइड व कॉलेज के विद्यार्थियों को उनके आस-पास के क्षेत्र में रहने वाले निरक्षरों को पढ़ाने का लक्ष्य दिया जाए। प्रत्येक ब्लाक पर एक विशेष महिला कक्षा के संचालन के लिए ऐसी पंचायत का चयन किया जाए जहां महिला साक्षरता दर 40 फीसदी से कम हो।

प्रदेश में किस जिले में कितने हैं निरक्षर
दौसा : 4000
स.माधोपुर : 4100
भरतपुर : 4500
झुंझुनूं : 5800
चूरू : 5900
राजसमंद : 6000
भीलवाड़ा : 6300
प्रतापगढ़ : 6300
सीकर : 6300
झालावाड : 6500
हनुमानगढ़ : 6600
गंगानगर : 7200
डूंगरपुर : 7300
कोटा : 7900
अजमेर: 8000
बाडमेर : 9000
बूंदी : 9900
बीकानेर : 12000
चितौड़गढ़ : 12300
बांसवाड़ा : 12600
जोधपुर : 12700
जैसलमेर : 14400
टोंक : 15000
उदयपुर : 15000
धौलपुर : 16500
पाली : 19000
जालौर : 19200
अलवर :19300
जयपुर : 20000
नागौर : 28200
बारा : 28600
करौली : 30300
सिरोही : 33300

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें