पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अभियान:शिविर में 342 पशुओं को लाभ मिला, 42 पशुओं की टैगिंग की

धाैलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पशुओं के उपचार के साथ ही चिकित्सक ने पशुपालकों को बताए सर्दी से बचाव के उपाय

लुपिन और पशुपालन विभाग के सहयोग से बाड़ी पंचायत समिति के बिजौली ग्राम पंचायत के बिजौली में पशुओं की बीमारियों और टीकाकरण को लेकर एक पशु आरोग्य शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान पशुओे का उपचार के साथ ही पशुपालकों को पशुपालन व देख रेख की विस्तार से जानकारी दी। इस मौके पर बाड़ी के पशु चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ संत सिंह मीणा ने कहा कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र मे भी अब पशुपालकों को जानकारी मिल रही है और लोग जागरूक हो रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा समय-समय पर पशुओं के रोग से बचाव टीके जरूर लगवाने के बारे मे बताया।

उन्होंने बताया सर्दियों का मौसम शुरू होने के साथ ही पशुओं में अनेक बीमारियां होने लगती हैं। उन्होंने ग्रामीणों का आह्वान किया कि सर्दी के मौसम को देखते हुए पशुओं को जहां तक संभव हो ताजा पानी पिलाएं और जहां पर पशु बांधे जाते हैं वहां पर सूखे की व्यवस्था की जानी चाहिए।

पशुओं के चारे डालने संबंधी सुझाव भी दिए गए। पशु स्वास्थ्य शिविर में पशुओं की विभिन्न बीमारियों बांझपन, दूध कम देना, पेट में कीड़े, थनैला आदि के बारे में जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया की हमें हर तीन महीने बाद अपने पशुओं को पेट के कीड़ों की दवा अवश्य देनी चाहिए और खास ध्यान रखने योग्य बात यह है कि हर बार दवा बदल कर देनी चाहिए, पशुओं को संक्रामक रोगों से बचाने के व्यापक उपाय करने चाहिए।

नवनिर्वाचित सरपंच गंगाराम गुर्जर ने पशुओं को स्वस्थ और सुरक्षित रखने के बारे में बात करते हुए कहा कि हमे पशुओं की एक परिवार के सदस्यों की तरह देखभाल करनी चाहिए। उन्होंने इस तरह के कैंपों के आयोजन की आवश्यकता पर बल दिया।

चल चिकित्सालय के प्रभारी डॉ उमाकांत त्यागी ने पशुओं में होने वाली बीमारियों, बांझपन के कारण, टीकाकरण के बारे में जानकारी दी। लुपिन के ऋषिकेश शर्मा ने कृषि और पशुपालन के लिए संस्था के द्वारा किये जा रहे कार्यो की जानकारी दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें