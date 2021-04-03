पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विश्व कैंसर दिवस:70 प्रतिशत मामलों में तब पता चलता है जब वह सेकंड स्टेज में पहुंच जाता है: पीएमओ

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • राजकीय चिकित्सालय की ओपीडी में हुआ आयोजन

इनरव्हील क्लब धौलपुर द्वारा स्थानीय राजकीय चिकित्सालय की ओपीडी में विश्व कैंसर दिवस मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर क्लब की अध्यक्ष रेनू भार्गव ने कहा कि हम आज जितने आधुनिक हो रहे हैं उतनी ही बीमारियां हमें घेर रही हैं। हमारे पास चिकित्सीय सुविधाएं काफी है फिर भी कैंसर के कारण वर्ष भर में लाखों लोग मौत के मुंह में चले जाते हैं।

कैंसर का मुख्य कारण अनियमित खानपान व रहन सहन हैं। पीएमओ डॉ समरवीर सिंह ने कहा कि कैंसर महिलाओं के लिए अधिक घातक होता है उन्हें कई प्रकार के कैंसर हो सकते हैं। इनमें प्रमुख रूप से ब्रैस्ट कैंसर, सर्वाइकल कैंसर व बच्चे दानी का कैंसर होता है। इनमें लगभग 70 प्रतिशत मामलों में तब पता चलता है जब वह घातक अवस्था यानि सेकंड स्टेज में पहुंच चुका होता है। यदि प्राथमिक अवस्था में ही रोग का पता चल जाए तो कैंसर का इलाज पुर्णतः किया जा सकता है।

क्लब की अध्यक्ष रेनू भार्गव ने कहा की महिलाओं को ज्यादा सजग रहना चाहिए और अपने स्वास्थ्य की नियमित जांच करवाते रहना चाहिएए एवं साधारण लक्षण जैसे की गांठ आदि होने पर तुरंत चिकितिक्सक से परामर्श करना चाहिए। जिससे कि हम इस कैंसर जैसी लाइलाज बीमारी से बच सकेंद्य इस अवसर पर क्लब द्वारा वहां उपस्थित मरीजों को मास्क व सैनेटाइज़र बांटे और कहा कि हमें अपने साथ साथ अपने आसपास की सफाई का खास ध्यान रखना चाहिए।

जिससे की बीमारियां ना पनपे और हम स्वस्थ रहें और हमारा परिवार भी स्वस्थ रहें। इस अवसर पर कैंसर केयर यूनिट प्रभारी डॉ अनुज गुप्ता, पैथोलोजिस्ट डॉ गुरमीत चौहान, डॉ अंजली अग्रवाल, सहायक कृष्ण मुरारी चौहान, अध्यक्षा रेनू भार्गव के साथ एडिटर आकांक्षा भार्गव मौजूद रहे।

विश्व कैंसर दिवस पर संगोष्ठी का आयोजन

विश्व कैंसर दिवस पर पर आमजन में कैंसर के प्रति जागरुकता लाने हेतु संगोष्ठी का आयोजन जिले के स्वास्थ्य भवन पर मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ गोपाल प्रसाद गोयल की अध्यक्षता में किया गया। कार्यक्रम के दौरान कैंसर के लक्षण तथा उनसे बचाव के उपाय के बारे में चर्चा की गई। कार्यक्रम के दौरान सीएमएचओ डॉ. गोयल कहा कि सभी कैंसर की रोकथाम और इलाज से संबंधित ग्रहण की गई सभी जानकारियों को अपने से जुड़े प्रत्येक व्यक्ति तक पहुंचाएं।

इस अवसर पर डिप्टी सीएमएचओ डॉ. चेतराम मीणा ने कहा कि शरीर के किसी भाग पर असामान्य रुप से गांठ बनना या उभार आना कैंसर हो सकता है, परन्तु शरीर की प्रत्येक गांठ कैंसर नहीं होती है, यदि गांठ का आकार तेजी से बढ़ रहा हो तो यह कैंसर हो सकता है, जिसकी तुरंत जांच करानी चाहिए।

उन्होंने जागरूक करते हुए बताया कि कैंसर का प्रमुख कारण हमारी वर्तमान जीवनशैली है। कैंसर के प्रमुख कारण मोटापा, शारीरिक श्रम का अभाव, धूम्रपान एल्कोहल, प्रदूषण, परा बैंगनी किरणें, अनुवांशिकी प्लास्टिक के पात्रा में गर्म खाद्य पदार्थों का सेवन आदि है।

