कार्यक्रम:सत्य प्रकाश मंदिर पर 36 कौम के सरपंचों का स्वागत समारोह आयोजित हुआ

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
चंदू पुरा में सत्य प्रकाश मंदिर पर गुरुवार को 36 कौम के सरपंचों का स्वागत समारोह आयोजित हुआ। जिसकी अध्यक्षता सरपंच कैथरी अजय कांत शर्मा ने की। इस मौके पर मुकेश रावत सकवारा सरपंच, कृष्णकांत शर्मा ग्राम कुकरा सरपंच, पूर्व प्रधान लाखन सिंह द्वारा पूर्व सरपंच अमर सिंह शर्मा और कई सरपंच और गणमान्य लोग मौजूद रहे। जिनका माला पहनाकर और साफा पहनाकर स्वागत किया गया।

सरपंच अजयकांत शर्मा ने कहा कि जनता ने उन्हें जो जिम्मेदारी दी है, वह उसे पूरी इमानदारी के साथ करेंगे और गांवों का विकास करवाएंगे। गांव की हर समस्याओं का समाधान भी करवाने का प्रयास करेंगे।

इसके बाद सभी सरपंचों ने एक राय होकर गांवों में विकास करने की शपथ ली। सभी कहा कि जनता ने हमें विश्वास के साथ चुना है इसलिए हम भी किसी भी प्रकार से जनता के साथ विकास कायोर्ं में किसी भी प्रकार की कोई कमी नहीं छोड़ेगे यह सम्मान तभी पूरा हो जब हम आमजन की उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरेंगे।

इस मौके पर रामस्वरूप शर्मा मदनपुर, रामजी लाल सोलंकी कंचनपुर, प्रमोद कुमार सरपंच दुबेपुरा, उदय मान पूर्व प्रधान बसेड़ी, त्रिपुरारी सरपंच राम जी सरपंच प्रतिनिधि दीना सरपंच अजीतपुर आदि उपस्थित थे।

