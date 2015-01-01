पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:दो बाइकों की भिड़ंत में सड़क पर गिरा युवक, पीछे से आ रहे तेज रफ्तार टेंपो ने मारी टक्कर, मौत

धौलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • बहन को दवा दिलवाने के लिए करीमपुर गांव जा रहा था मृतक

करीमपुर गांव के पास नेशनल हाईवे 123 पर मंगलवार को दो बाइक आमने सामने टकरा गई जिसमें एक बाइक सवार सड़क गिर गया। तभी तेज गति से आ रहे टैंपो ने उसे कुचल दिया जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। जानकारी के मुताबिक विक्की पुत्र देवी सिंह निवासी ओदी का नगला रूपवास अपनी बहन राजकुमारी पत्नी श्रीराम को दवा दिलवाने के लिए करीमपुर गांव जा रहा था,तभी अचानक सामने से आ रही एक बाइक से उसकी भिड़ंत हो गई।

जिससे भाई-बहन सड़क पर गिर गए,तभी पीछे की ओर से आ रहे तेज रफ्तार टेंपो ने युवक को रौंद दिया। जिससे युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। जिसे बेस एंबुलेंस की मदद से पायलट नीरज पाराशर के द्वारा जिला अस्पताल धौलपुर लेकर पहुंचा जहां विक्की को चिकित्सकों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया है।

वहीं घायल हुई बहन को हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जिसका उपचार जारी है। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर परिजनों में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई। पुलिस ने परिजनों की ओर से दी गई तहरीर के आधार पर मामला दर्ज कर टैंपो चालक की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। मृतक के शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया।

