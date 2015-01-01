पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राशनकार्ड:वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड अभियान के अंर्तगत आधार सीडिंग का कार्य प्रारंभ

धौलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले मे 2 लाख 50 हजार खाद्य सुरक्षा लाभार्थियों की होगी सीडिंग

कलेक्टर राकेश जायसवाल ने बताया कि भारत सरकार की वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजनांतर्गत खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में समस्त लाभार्थियों के आधार नम्बर राशनकार्ड के साथ सीड कर सत्यापन का कार्य बीएलओ के माध्यम से किया जा रहा है। यह कार्य समयबद्ध तरीके से किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि राशनकार्ड में दर्ज सभी सदस्यों की आधार सीडिंग पूर्ण होने पर परिवार का कोई भी व्यक्ति अन्यत्र कही से भी राशन सामग्री प्राप्त करने का हकदार होगा। जिले में लगभग 2 लाख 50 हजार खाद्य सुरक्षा लाभार्थियों के आधार नंबर उनके राशनकार्डों में सीडिंग अभियान चलाकर किया जाएगा।

किसी राशन कार्ड के सभी व्यक्तियों के आधार नंबर सिस्टम में हो तो भी बीएलओ द्वारा उस घर सहित शेष घरों में जाकर कार्य संपादित किए जाएंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि सीडिंग कार्य के लिए बीएलओ को 10 रुपए प्रति राशन कार्ड के हिसाब से मानदेय देय होगा। आधार सीडिंग एवं सत्यापन का कार्य 30 नवंबर तक पूर्ण किया जाएगा। कलेक्टर ने बताया कि सभी उचित मूल्य दुकानों की मैपिंग बीएलओ से कर दी गई है और बीएलओ को एप्लीकेशन डाउनलोड कर आधार सीडिंग का कार्य जल्दी से जल्दी से करने के लिए निर्देशित किया गया है।

बीएलओ द्वारा यह कार्य होंगे संपादित
उन्होंने बताया कि राशन कार्ड के सभी सदस्यों का भौतिक सत्यापन करना तथा मृत्यु, विवाह तथा अन्य कारण अंकित किए जाएं। आधार सीडिंग से शेष रहे लाभार्थियों की आधार सीडिंग एवं सत्यापन ई-केवाईसी करेगें। जिन लाभार्थियों के आधार नम्बर पहले से दर्ज (सीडेड) है, उनका सत्यापन किया जाए। जिन अभ्यर्थियों का आधार कार्ड नहीं बना है उसका अंकरन करे इसके साथ ही यदि परिवार में कोई दिव्यांग या सरकारी कर्मचारी है तो उसका अंकन भी किया जाएं।

