संशोधन:नई अधिसूचना के अनुसार औद्योगिक इकाईयां अपने उद्यम का रजिस्ट्रेशन कराएं : कृष्णअवतार

धौलपुरएक घंटा पहले
सूक्ष्म, लघु और मध्यम उद्यम मंत्रालय, भारत सरकार द्वारा एमएसएमईडी एक्ट 2006 में संशोधन करते हुए 26 जून 2020 की अधिसूचना के द्वारा 1 जुलाई 2020 से सूक्ष्म, लघु और उद्यम के रूप में वर्गीकरण के लिए मानदण्ड अधिसूचित किए हैं। इस अधिसूचना में इसके पश्चात उद्यम रजिस्ट्रेशन कहा जाएगा। ऐसा सूक्ष्म उद्यम जहां संयत्र और मशीनरी या उपस्कर में विनिधान 1 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक नहीं हो और आवर्तन 5 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक ना हो।

इसी तरह ऐसा लघु उद्यम जह संयत्र और मशीनरी या उपस्कर में विनिधान 10 करोड़ से अधिक नहीं हो और आवर्तन 50 करोड़ से अधिक ना हो। महा प्रबन्धक जिला उद्योग केन्द्र कृष्ण अवतार शर्मा ने बताया कि जिले में स्थापित समस्त औद्योगिक इकाईया अपने उद्यम का रजिस्ट्रेशन नई अधिसूचना के अनुसार करा ले।

उन्होंने बताया कि 1 अप्रैल 2021 से सरकार द्वारा दी जाने वाली सहायता एवं सुविधाएं नई अधिसूचना के तहत पंजीयन करा लेने के उपरान्त ही दी जाएगी। सभी औद्योगिक इकाईया 30 जून 2020 तक जारी उद्योग आधार 31 मार्च 2021 तक ही विधिमान्य रहेगे। उन्होंने बताया कि अपने उद्यम का रजिस्ट्रेशन नई अधिसूचना के अनुसार वेबसाइट पर जाकर करा सकते हैं।

