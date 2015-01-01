पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य सुविधा:मेडिकल कॉलेज के लिए अतिरिक्त जमीन आवंटित की, 500 करोड़ लागत से होगा सौंदर्यीकरण कार्य

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • पूर्व में भी 90 बीघा भूमि आवंटित की जा चुकी है

जिला कलक्टर राकेश कुमार जायसवाल ने बताया कि चिकित्सा विभाग राजस्थान को मेडिकल कॉलेज निर्माण हेतु अतिरिक्त 2-02 बीघा का आवंटन ग्राम पुरानी छावनी के आराजी खसरा नम्बर 1245/1038 रकबा 36-00 में से आवंटित की गई है। जिससे मेडिकल कॉलेज का मुख्य द्वार के हिस्से का सौंदर्यीकरण होगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि 500 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बनने वाले मेडिकल कॉलेज में कॉओडिटोरियम, भवन, प्रशासनिक भवन, हॉस्टल, मेडिकल सुविधायें, अन्य सुविधायें के विकास के लिए धौलपुर तहसील के ग्राम झोर की आराजी खसरा नम्बर 411/72 रकवा 89-18 बीघा किस्म गैर मुमकिन पहाड़ में से पूर्व में 50 बीघा भूमि तथा ग्राम झोर की आराजी खसरा नम्बर 460/411 रकबा 39-18 बीघा आवंटित की गई थी।

उन्होंने बताया कि धौलपुर में मेडिकल कॉलेज निर्माण हेतु आवंटित की गई भूमि राज्य में किसी भी मेडिकल कॉलेज निर्माण में आवंटित भूमि में सबसे अधिक है। जिससे मेडिकल कॉलेज के भविष्य विस्तार में किसी भी प्रकार की परेशानी न हो। इस मेडिकल कॉलेज से कई ऐसे बच्चे-बच्चियों को सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेजों में दाखिले का अवसर मिलेगा।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लोगों को इलाज के लिए अब नही जाना पड़ेगा बाहर, मिल सकेंगी सुलभ मेडिकल सुविधायें- मेडिकल कॉलेज का निर्माण होने से जिले के लोगों को इलाज संबंधी समस्याओं से निजात मिलेगी और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लोग जो कई प्रकार की गम्भीर बीमारियों होने पर इलाज के लिए आगरा, ग्वालियर व जयपुर जाने में कई प्रकार की परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता था उन्हें मेडिकल कॉलेज के निर्माण होने से बेहतर चिकित्सकीय सुविधायें मिल सकेंगी। जिससे लोगों को बाहर जाने से भी निजात मिलेगी।

बच्चों तथा बुजुर्गों को मिलेंगी सुपर स्पेशियलिटी सेवाएं
बच्चों तथा बुजुर्गों के इलाज की सुपर स्पेशियलिटी अस्पताल जैसी सुविधा की होगी राह प्रशस्त- बच्चों तथा बुजर्गों के कई प्रकार की गम्भीर बीमारियों तथा ह्रद्वय, न्यूरो के साथ ट्रोमा सेन्टर सहित अन्य सुपर स्पेशियलिटी सुविधायें उपलब्ध हो सकेंगी। इसमें ब्लड बैंक भी होगा जिसके अस्तित्व में आने के बाद बच्चे तथा बुजुर्गों सहित अन्य को भी हर तरह के इलाज की सुविधा मौजूद हो सकेगी।

