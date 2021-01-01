पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अच्छी पहल:अलवर के चित्रकारों ने शेरपुर स्कूल को दिया हेरिटेज लुक, सेल्फी पाइंट भी बनाया

धौलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इस बार बिलकुल अलग लुक में नजर आ रहा राजकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय शेरपुर, हर कोना दे रहा ज्ञान का संदेश

महामारी कोरोना के चलते एक से आठवीं तक के बच्चों लिए अभी सरकार की ओर से स्कूल बंद है। केवल शिक्षक ही स्कूल आजा रहे हैं। लेकिन जिले में ट्रेन वाले स्कूल के नाम से चर्चित राजकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय शेरपुर के प्रधानाध्यापक राजेश शर्मा ने स्कूल बंद अवधि का सदुपयोग करते हुए फिर एक बार स्कूल को नए रंग रूप में डिजाइन कराया है। जिसे देखने आसपास के ग्रामीण व बच्चे आकर बेहद उत्साहित हो कर लगातार सेल्फी लेे रहे हैं ।

अलवर के सरकारी स्कूलों को एरोप्लेन व ट्रेन के विशेष स्वरूप देकर संपूर्ण देश में रोल मॉडल के रूप में स्थापित करने वाले सहायक अभियंता राजेश लवानिया के निर्देशन में अलवर के स्पेशलिस्ट चित्रकार टीम के मुखिया सुरेश चंद व सरदार लखविंदर सिंह, राजेश कुमार व सावन कुमार की टीम ने पिछले 15 दिन शेरपुर स्कूल में रुक कर स्कूल के नवनिर्मित कक्षा कक्षों को हेरीटेज के आकर्षक नए स्वरूप में डिजाइन किया है।शेरपुर का प्राथमिक विद्यालय सरकारी स्कूलों के भवनों के परंपरागत ढर्रे से मुक्त किसी बड़े नामी कान्वेंट स्कूलों की तरह आकर्षक दिखाई देता है।

स्कूल की हर दीवार एवं एक एक कोना ज्ञान का संदेश देता दिखाई देता है। मुख्य द्वार से प्रवेश करते ही स्कूल भवन बेहद आकर्षक दिखाई देता है। विद्यालय के अध्यापक सौरभ राजपूत ,रामशंकर, सत्येंद्र कुमार, तराना देवी, रेखा मीणा व बिरखूलाल ने बताया कि स्कूल आकर्षक एवं सुंदर होने से कार्य करने का उत्साह दुगुना हो जाता है ।

स्कूल का सेल्फी पाइंट बच्चों और बड़ों को कर रहा आकर्षित

अलवर के चित्रकारों की ओर से बनाए गए सेल्फी प्वाइंट बच्चों बड़ों सबको खूब आकर्षित कर रहा है। स्कूल में जो भी आता है कैंपस में बने सेल्फी प्वाइंट पर फोटो लेना नहीं भूलता है। यह सेल्फी प्वाइंट बच्चों को शिक्षा रूपी पंख लगाकर उड़ने का संदेश देता है ।

गांव की समाजसेवी अभिभावक डॉ अतर सिंह बघेल व साहब सिंह वकील के मुताबिक जिले में पहली बार किसी स्कूल को हेरीटेज के रूप में डिजाइन किया गया है। जिससे स्कूल बेहद सुंदर लगने लगा है। नया स्वरूप ग्रामीणों अभिभावकों व बच्चों को बेहद आकर्षित कर रहा है ।यहां के बच्चों को इंतजार है कि कब स्कूल खुलेंगे और कोरोना काल में नए आकर्षक डिजाइन किए विद्यालय में पढ़ने आएंगे।

बुकाें के प्रति रुचि बढ़े, इसलिए कक्षा कक्ष को दिया पुस्तकालय का डिजाइन
छात्रों में किताबों के प्रति रुचि पैदा करने एवं पुस्तकालय से जोड़ने एवं आकर्षित करने के लिए एक कक्षा कक्ष को पुस्तकालय के रूप में नया लुक दिया गया है। जिसे देखकर ही किताबों की याद आ जाती है। विद्यालय के बरामदे में संपूर्ण भारत एवं महान विभूतियों के दर्शन कर मन अभिभूत होता है।

संस्था प्रधान राजेश शर्मा ने बताया कि पानी की टंकी, शौचालय चारदीवारी व रसोई घर पर बच्चों व अभिभावकों को स्वच्छता के प्रति जागरूक करने ,बेटियों की शिक्षा पर विशेष ध्यान देने व राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की तस्वीर के साथ स्वच्छता व पानी बचाने को लेकर संदेश को लेकर सचित्र चित्रकारी कराई गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser