मदद:पीड़ित परिवारों के बच्चों व महिलाओं को कपड़े व 5 हजार की सहायता रााशि दी

धौलपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कैंथरी सरपंच के अनुरोध पर कलेक्टर ने दिया मदद का आश्वासन

सैंपऊ के ग्राम सैमरा में अग्निकांड के बाद प्रभावित तीन परिवारों के पास न ही खाने के लिए राशन बचा और न ही पहनने के लिए कपड़े बच पाए हैं। आग की घटना ने पीड़ितों के आंखों में आंसू ला दिए। कैथरी सरपंच अजयकांत शर्मा ने घटना के बाद जहां पीड़ितों को राशन सामग्री वितरित की है। मौके पर जाने के बाद सरपंच ने देखा कि पीड़ित परिवार की हालत काफी खराब हो गई है।

जिसके बाद सरपंच अजय कांत ने कलेक्टर राकेश कुमार जायसवाल से पीड़ितों के लिए मदद की गुहार लगाई थी। कलेक्टर के निर्देश मिलने के बाद कैथरी सरपंच ने पीड़ित परिवार के बच्चों को कपड़े, महिलाओं के लिए साड़ियां और आर्थिक मदद के लिए 5 हजार रुपए की राशि उपलब्ध करवाई है। वहीं सर्दी को देखते हुए सरपंच ने पीड़ित परिवारों को कंबल का भी वितरण किया है। सरपंच अजय कांत ने बताया कि कलेक्टरने पीड़ित परिवारों को हर संभव मदद दिलाने का आश्वासन दिया है।

पीड़ित परिवारों को दो दिन बाद फिर राशन सामग्री का वितरण किया जाएगा। ताकि उन्हें दैनिक वस्तुओं के लिए किसी प्रकार की परेशानी का सामना न करना पड़े। सरपंच अजयकांत ने बताया कि सैमरा में हुए अग्निकांड में पीड़ितों के घर पूरी तरह से जलकर खाक हो गए हैं। घर में रखा सारा सामान तक जल गया। पीड़ितों के घरों के राशन तक नहीं बचा है।

