पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

समस्या:सीएचसी वैर में टीकाकरण नहीं होने से गर्भवती महिलाओं को लौटना पड़ा बैरंग

वैरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आशाएं महिलाओं को घरों से लेकर आती हैं
  • एएनएम और स्वास्थ्यकर्मी नहीं पहुंचे सीएचसी, महिलाएं हो रहीं परेशान

सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र वैर में गुरूवार को गर्भवती और प्रसूता महिलाएं टीकाकरण के लिए पहुंची लेकिन सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में एएनएम नही होने से उन्हें कई घंटे इंतजार के बाद मायूस लौटना पडा। यह सिलसिला करीब चार सप्ताह से जारी है। टीकाकरण के लिए सीएचसी में पहुंची अर्चना , दीक्षा, हरवती,भावना ,नीरू ,शमला ,रचना आदि महिलाओं ने बताया कि गुरूवार को सीएचसी पर गर्भवती महिलाओं व नौ निहालो का टीकाकरण होता है।

जिसके अंतर्गत गुरूवार को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र टीकाकरण के लिए पहुंची , लेकिन कई घंटे इंतजार करने के बाद एएनएम व स्वास्थ्यकर्मी टीकाकरण कक्ष में नहीं पहुचे। जिस पर उनको वापिस बिना टीकाकरण करवाए लौटना पडा। इस प्रकार के हालात करीब चार सप्ताह से बने हुये है।

वही आशा कार्यकर्ता गर्भवती महिलाओं द्बारा समय पर टीकाकरण के लिये घर घर जाकर महिलाओं को जागरूक करती है और उनको सीएचसी टीकाकरण के लिये सीएचसी भी लेकर पहुंचती है। लेकिन सीएचसी पर टीकाकरण की सुविधा नही मिलने से उनको बैरंग लौटना पड़ रहा है।

  • टीकाकरण के लिए सीएचसी पर व्यवस्था कर दी जायेगी। आगे कोई भी बिना टीकाकरण के नही लौटेगे। सीएचसी से एएनएम की पोस्ट समाप्त कर दी गई जिसके बारे में उच्च अधिकारियों को अवगत करा दिया गया है। - डॉ. बीएल मीना, खंड चिकित्सा अधिकारी
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें