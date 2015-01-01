पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीत का जश्न:बिहार चुनाव और उपचुनाव परिणाम मोदी सरकार की लोकप्रियता का प्रमाण : श्रवण

धौलपुर3 घंटे पहले
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के जिला कार्यालय में पूरे भारतवर्ष में हुए उपचुनावों एवं बिहार में हुए विधानसभा के चुनावों में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के मिली ऐतिहासिक जीत का जश्न जिला कार्यालय भारतीय जनता पार्टी हरदेव नगर धौलपुर में मनाया गया। जिसमें सैकड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं ने भाग लिया और मिठाइयां बांटी।

इस अवसर पर धौलपुर विधायक शोभारानी कुशवाह ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का जनाधार दिन प्रतिदिन बढ़ता जा रहा है जनता उन पर भरोसे पर भरोसा जताती जा रही है। जनता धन्यवाद की पात्र है। जिलाध्यक्ष श्रवण कुमार वर्मा ने कहा कि आम जनता मोदी के कार्य प्रणाली से प्रसन्न है

हर मोर्चे पर जनता के भलाई के काम कर भाजपा कार्यकर्ता का मान बढ़ाया है और देश में भाजपा की लहर बनी हुई है आगामी नगर परिषद चुनाव में तीनों बोर्ड भारतीय जनता पार्टी के बनेंगे। जिले में इस अवसर पर महामंत्री सत्येंद्र पाराशर ने कहा प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में बिहार सहित देश के विभिन्न राज्यों में हुए चुनाव में अधिक संख्या में भारतीय जनता पार्टी जीती है।

बसेड़ी. बिहार सहित उपचुनावों में भाजपा की जीत पर भारतीय जनता पार्टी मंडल बसेड़ी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने मंडलाध्यक्ष भैरोसिंह परमार के नेतृत्व में जीत का जश्न मनाया व एक दूसरे को मिठाई खिलाकर खुशियां बांटी। मंडल अध्यक्ष भैरोसिंह परमार ने बिहार समेत उत्तर प्रदेश, मध्य प्रदेश व गुजरात राज्य में हुए उपचुनाव में केंद्र सरकार की नीतियों की जीत बताते हुए कहा कि देश प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में तरक्की कर रहा है।

जिसका उदाहरण बिहार में देखने को मिला है। इस मौके पर लोकेंद्र सिंह, भानु प्रताप, राजवीर सिंह, कवेन्द्र सिंह परमार पूर्व जिला प्रवक्ता, पीयूष शर्मा मंडल अध्यक्ष युवा मोर्चा विपुल सिंह परमार, महेंद्र कोली पूर्व महामंत्री युवामोर्चा, जगदीश परमार, सियाराम गर्ग तोमर साहब अरुण शर्मा और अन्य कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

