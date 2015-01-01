पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धौलपुर में दिल दहला देने वाली वारदात:घर के बाहर खड़ी 15 साल की लड़की को बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने गोली मारी

धौलपुरएक घंटा पहले
धौलपुर. जिला अस्पताल की इमरजेंसी में गंभीर घायल बच्ची।
  • दिहौली थाना क्षेत्र के मरैना कस्बे में बुधवार शाम 7 बजे की घटना, पुलिस ने तलाश शुरू की

राजाखेड़ा क्षेत्र में बुधवार को दो अलग-अलग स्थानों पर फायरिंग की घटना हुई। इन घटनाओं में जहां एक युवक की मौत हो गई वहीं 15 वर्षीय एक नाबालिग सहित एक युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। घायलों को उपचार के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। वहीं पुलिस आरोपियों की तलाश में जुट गई है।

दिहौली थाना क्षेत्र के मरैना कस्बे में बुधवार शाम करीब 7 बजे दो बाइकों पर सवार पांच बदमाशों ने घर के बाहर खड़ी 15 वर्षीय एक लड़की को गोली मार दी। नाबालिग को गोली लगते ही वह जमीन पर गिर गई। वहीं गोली की आवाज सुनकर परिजन बाहर आए तो बाइक सवार बदमाश मौके से फरार हो गए।

घटना के बाद परिजनों ने घायल नाबालिग को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया, जहां डाक्टरों ने उसका उपचार शुरू कर दिया है। मामले को लेकर नाबालिग के पिता ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर घटना-स्थल का जायजा लिया और बालिका से घटना की जानकारी ली। मरैना निवासी नाबालिग के पिता ने बताया कि उसकी बेटी शाम को घर के बाहर गेट के पास खड़ी थी। इसी दौरान दो बाइकों में सवार होकर पांच बदमाश घर के आगे से निकले और गेट के पास खड़ी बेटी को गोली मार दी।

परिजनों ने बताया कि गोली की आवाज सुनकर जैसे ही वह घर से निकले तो बदमाश मौके से फरार हो गए। वहीं गोली लगने के बाद बालिका के जमीन पर गिरने पर परिजनों ने पुलिस को सूचना देकर घायल बालिका को उपचार के लिए जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया, जहां उसकी हालत नाजुक बनी हुई थी।

फायरिंग करते हुए आए थे बाइक सवार
अस्पताल में घायल नाबालिग के पिता ने बताया कि दो बाइकों पर पांच बदमाश सवार थे। बाइक सवार बदमाश फायरिंग करते हुए आ रहे थे। पीड़ित पिता ने बताया कि बदमाशों ने नाबालिग को गोली मारने के बाद तुरंत बाइक से फरार हो गए। ऐसे में बदमाशों को वे पकड़ नहीं पाए।

नाबालिग को गोली मारने की घटना के बाद पुलिस ने जगह-जगह पर नाकाबंदी शुरू करवाई, लेकिन देर रात तक बदमाश पुलिस के हाथ नहीं लगे। एसपी केसर सिंह शेखावत ने बताया कि जल्द ही नाबालिग को गोली मारने वाले बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

इधर, बसई घीयाराम में दो भाइयों पर फायरिंग में एक की मौत, दूसरा घायल

राजाखेड़ा. थाना क्षेत्र के बसई घीयाराम गांव में बुधवार शाम खेतों से लौट रहे दो सगे भाइयों को गांव के ही कुछ लोगों ने घेर लिया और उन पर फायरिंग कर दी। इसमें गोली लगने से जितेंद्र सिंह पुत्र निहाल सिंह 32 निवासी बसाई घीयाराम व उसका सगा भाई उपेंद्र उर्फ पप्पू गंभीर घायल हो गए। फायरिंग के बाद आरोपी वहां से भाग गए। फायरिंग की सूचना पर परिजन और अन्य ग्रामीण मौके पर पहुंचे और घायल दोनों भाइयों को लेकर राजाखेड़ा के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पहुंचे, जहां से उन्हें हायर सेंटर रैफर कर दिया गया।

इस दौरान रास्ते मे ही जितेंद्र की मौत हो गई। वहीं उपेंद्र को उपचार के लिए आगरा ले जाया गया है। मृतक के शव को राजाखेड़ा सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र की मोर्चरी में रखवाया गया है। फायरिंग में एक की मौत की सूचना पर पुलिस दल गांव पहुंचा और मामले की जांच- पड़ताल शुरू कर दी है। बताया जा रहा है कि उक्त वारदात पुरानी रंजिश को लेकर अंजाम दी गई है। फिलहाल खबर लिखे जाने तक पीड़ित पक्ष की तरफ से पुलिस को कोई तहरीर नहीं दी गई।

