पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जिन्हें टिकट नहीं मिलेंगी वो होंगे नाराज:बगावत के डर से प्रत्याशी घोषित नहीं कर रहीं भाजपा और कांग्रेस

धौलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
धौलपुर. कलेक्ट्रेट में आवेदन के लिए पहुंचे दावेदार।

नगरीय निकाय चुनाव में बगावत के डर से अभी भाजपा और कांग्रेस अपने उम्मीदवारों की सूची घोषित नहीं कर रही हैं। जबकि नामांकन भरने में केवल 3 दिन ही बचे हैं। दोनों ही दलों में बड़ी संख्या में टिकट के दावेदार हैं। इधर, पिछले 2 दिन के दौरान धौलपुर में 6, बाड़ी में 14 और राजाखेड़ा में 4 प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन भरे हैं। माना जा रहा है कि बुधवार को देवउठनी एकादशी पर शादियां अधिक होने की वजह से नामांकन भरने वालों का जोर कम रहेगा। गुरुवार और शुक्रवार को ही ज्यादा संख्या में नामांकन भरे जाएंगे।

नगर परिषद के पुनर्सीमांकन के बाद वार्ड बढ़ने से इस बार उम्मीदवारों की संख्या में भी काफी इजाफा होने की उम्मीद है। मोटे अनुमान के मुताबिक एक वार्ड में औसतन 4 से 5 लोग दावेदारी जता सकते हैं। जीत-हार में अंतर भी बहुत कम वोटों का रहने की संभावना है। राजनीतिक दलों के लिए निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी परेशानी का सबब बन सकते हैं। क्योंकि पार्टी टिकट के लिए अधिकांश पदाधिकारी खुद ही दावेदारी जता रहे हैं।
सभापति और चेयरमैन का चुनाव 20 को
धौलपुर नगर परिषद में 60, बाड़ी में 45 और राजाखेड़ा नगर पालिका में 35 वार्ड हैं। शहर की सरकार के मुखिया का चुनाव 20 दिसंबर को होगा। इसके लिए 15 दिसंबर को नामांकन पत्र भरे जाएंगे। अगले दिन नामांकन-पत्रों की जांच होंगी। जबकि 17 दिसंबर को दोपहर 3 बजे तक नाम वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। 20 दिसंबर की सुबह 10 से दोपहर 2 बजे तक जरूरी होने पर मतदान कराया जाएगा। अगले दिन 21 दिसंबर को उप सभापति का चुनाव होगा।

यह रहेगी पर्चे दाखिल करने की प्रक्रिया
निर्वाचन अधिकारी राकेश जायसवाल ने बताया कि सामान्य वर्ग के लिए 4000 रुपए और एसटी, ओबीसी वर्ग के लिए 2000 रुपए जमानत राशि तय है। प्रत्याशियों को आपराधिक घोषणा पत्र के साथ ही घर में शौचालय होने, संतान संबंधी जानकारी देनी होगी। सरकारी राशि बकाया नहीं होने के लिए नो-डयूज प्रमाण पत्र लगाना होगा। फार्म पर निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी को उसी वार्ड के 5 और पार्टी के अधिकृत प्रत्याशी के लिए एक प्रस्तावक जरूरी होगा।

पैनल को फाइनल कर रहे हैं

^संगठन की ओर से प्रत्याशियों की सूची तैयार कर ली गई है। बस इसे अब फाइनल रूप देना है, जिसे कमेटी के निर्णय के बाद जारी कर दिया जाएगा।
-शोभारानी, विधायक, धौलपुर

पैनल तैयार है, जल्द सूची जारी होगी

^प्रत्याशियों का पैनल तैयार कर लिया गया है। कुछ वार्डों से नाम रह गए हैं, जिनको लेकर सर्वे व उच्चाधिकारियों से चर्चा की जा रही है। हम जल्द ही प्रत्याशियों की सूची जारी कर देंगे।
-डाॅ.शिवचरण कुशवाह, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें