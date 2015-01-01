पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:गैर खातेदार किसानों को खातेदारी अधिकार दिए जाने के लिए लगेंगे शिविर

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
कमांड क्षेत्र में आवंटी गैर खातेदार किसानों को खातेदारी अधिकार दिए जाने के लिए कलेक्टर राकेश कुमार जायसवाल ने उपखंड अधिकारी सैंपऊ एवं बसेडी को शिविरों का आयोजन करने के लिए निर्देश दिए गए। उन्होंने बताया कि पात्र आंवटी गैर खातेदारों द्वारा आरक्षित मूल्य एक मुश्त जमा कराने पर उनको राज्य सरकार द्वारा ब्याज में 50 प्रतिशत की छूट प्रदान की जाएगी।

उन्होंने बताया कि 23 नवम्बर को बसेड़ी 1 एवं 2, तिमसिाय, नगला दरवेशा, मूडिक, सलेमपुर एवं दौपुरा पटवार मण्डल का पंचायत समिति सभाकक्ष बसेड़ी में, 24 नवम्बर को खरगपुरा, पिपरौन एवं बरई पटवार मण्डल का अटल सेवा केन्द्र बरई में, 25 नवम्बर को सिहौली, जारगा, अतरसूमा, खिडौरा एवं ममौधन पटवार मण्डल का अटल सेवा केन्द्र जारगा में, 26 नवम्बर को भारली, पथर्रा एवं बागथर पटवार मण्डल का अटल सेवा केन्द्र बागथर में, 27 नवम्बर को मऊगुलावली, रतनपुर, एक्टा एवं कुनकुटा पटवार मण्डल का अटल सेवा केन्द्र मऊगुलावली में तथा 2 दिसम्बर को बौरेली पटवार मण्डल का अटल सेवा केन्द्र बौरेली में शिविर का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

