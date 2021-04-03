पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से जंग:खुशियों का टीका, कलेक्टर-एडीएम ने कराया वैक्सीनेशन

धाैलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • अब फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों का शुरू हुआ वैक्सीनेशन, कलेक्टर बोले- टीका सुरक्षित, जरूर लगवाएं

कलेक्टर राकेश कुमार जायसवाल ने गुरूवार को कोविड वेक्सीनेशन के दूसरे चरण में जिला अस्पताल स्थित एमटीसी केन्द्र टीकाकरण स्थल में प्रातः 10ः15 बजे कोविड वेक्सीनेशन करवाया। कलेक्टर ने वेक्सीनेशन के बाद बताया कि कोविड वेक्सीनेशन पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है। उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों के जीवन को बचाने के लिए यह सबसे बड़ा सुरक्षा कवच है।

जिला कलक्टर ने इस मौके पर चिकित्सको व स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि वह अपनी लड़ाई इसी प्रकार जारी रखें। कलेक्टर ने बताया कि पहले चरण में 16 जनवरी को हैल्थ केयर वॅारियर्स के लिए टीकाकरण शुरू हुआ। उन्होंने कहा कि स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने कोविड मैनेजमेंट कार्य किया व अब आमजन में विश्वास पैदा हो इसके लिए सबसे पहले वेक्सीनेशन कराया।

उन्होंने बताया कि गुरूवार को कोविड वेक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण शुरू हुआ है, इसमें फ्रंट लाईन वर्कर्स का कोविड वेक्सीनेशन हो रहा है। इसमें जिले में जिला कलक्टर, अतिरिक्त जिला कलक्टर, उपखण्डों में उपखण्ड अधिकारी, राजस्व विभाग के कर्मचारी, पुलिस, निगम, पटवारी, पैरामिलेट्री कोर्स के लोगों का टीकाकरण किया जा रहा है। दूसरे चरण के बाद तीसरे चरण में 50 वर्ष से ऊपर व गंभीर बिमारी वाले लोग जिनको कोविड का खतरा है, उनके लिए केन्द्र व राज्य सरकार के निर्धारित मापदण्ड के अनुसार वेक्सीनेशन कार्य करवाएंगे।

एमटीसी केन्द्र पर अतिरिक्त जिला कलक्टर नरेंद्र कुमार वर्मा, उपखंड अधिकारी भारती भारद्वाज, तहसीलदार भगवत शरण त्यागी सहित अन्य अधिकारियों व राजस्वकर्मियों ने भी वेक्सीन लगवाया। जिला अस्पताल स्थित एमटीसी केन्द्र में वेक्सीनेशन के दौरान सबसे पहले आने वाले को सैनेटाइज कर व टेम्परेचर लिया गया व वेटिंग रूम में बिठाया, फिर टीकाकरण रूम से टीका लगता व उसके बाद आब्जर्वेशन रूम में उनका टेम्परेचर लेकर 28 दिन बाद पुनः टीका लगाने की जानकारी देते हुए चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग राजस्थान सरकार द्वारा प्रकाशित पेम्पलेट दिया गया। जिसमें टीकाकरण की जानकारी दी गई व आधा घण्टे टीका लगाने वाले का बैठाया गया।

