अभियान:जन जागृति और सतर्कता रखने से ही कोरोना का बचाव संभव : प्रमोद शर्मा

राजाखेड़ाएक घंटा पहले
पंचायत समिति की सभी ग्राम पंचायतों में जन जागृति अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। गुरुवार को ग्राम पंचायत ढोडिकापुरा में कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए राज्य संदर्भ व्यक्ति प्रमोद कुमार शर्मा व सरपंच प्रतिनिधि राजेश कुमार द्वारा मास्क वितरण किया गया।

इस अवसर पर राज्य संदर्भ व्यक्ति एवं ओडीएफ प्रभारी प्रमोद कुमार शर्मा ने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी का खतरा अभी टला नहीं है इसीलिए सभी ग्रामीण जन सावधान रहें तथा जिला प्रशासन के निर्देशों की पालना करें तभी कोरोना से बचाव संभव है। साथ ही इस महामारी से बचने एकमात्र तरीका बार-बार साबुन से हाथ धोना, मुंह पर मास्क साफी या गमछा लगाना एवं 2 गज की दूरी बनाए रखना तथा अत्यावश्यक काम होने पर ही बाहर निकलना उपाय है।

जब तक महामारी की वैक्सीन नहीं आ जाती तब तक यही कोरोना से बचने के एकमात्र तरीके है। अतः हम सभी स्वयं जागरूक होकर दूसरों को भी जागरूक करें तथा कोरोना महामारी से बचने के उपाय और लोगों को भी साझा करें जिससे इस महामारी से लड़ा जा सके।

इस अवसर पर प्रभारी शर्मा द्वारा साबुन से हाथ धोकर ही भोजन करने तथा शौचालय का नियमित प्रयोग करने की शपथ दिलवाई गई अंत में सरपंच प्रतिनिधि राजेश कुमार ने धन्यवाद ज्ञापित किया। इस अवसर पर रामनिवास मेघ सिंह वार्ड पांच वार्ड पंच इलायची नाथ ,जानकी देवी ,भागवती, रविंद्र सिंह लोकेश गोकुल सत्य प्रकाश अमरनाथ निहाल सिंह ओम प्रकाश उपस्थित रहे।

कोरोना जागरुकता के लिए दिलाई शपथ

कोरोना जागरुकता अभियान के तहत तोप तिराहा पार्क पर शपथ दिलाई एवं तोप तिराहे से सन्तर रोड, नर्सिंग रोड, बस स्टेण्ड पर मास्क, पम्पलेट, स्टीकर वितरण किये गये तथा नागरिको को कोरोना से बचाव हेतु जागरूक किया गया। इस अवसर पर पूर्व पार्षद प्रमोद पचौरी द्वारा उपस्थित नगर परिषद के अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारियों का माला अर्पण कर स्वागत किया। आयुुक्त नगर परिषद सौरभ जिन्दल, अधिशाषी अभियंता बृजमोहन सिंघल, सहायक अभियंता पदम सिंह, राहुल मित्तल, कोरोना प्रभारी प्रभा फौजदार, होतम सिंह, दीपक कुमार, राकेश राना, सीमा, कमलेश, जितेन्द्र मौजूद रहे।

