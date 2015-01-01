पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना उपचार:जिला अस्पताल में कोरोना टेस्ट लैब और वार्ड शुरू, 1 दिन में हो सकेंगी 700 जांच

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
अब जिले के सरकारी अस्पताल में ही कोरोना की जांच हो सकेगी। साथ ही कोरोना मरीजों के लिए भी सुविआओं से लैस विशेष वार्ड बनाया गया है। जिसकी शुरुआत शनिवार को कलेक्टर राकेश कुमार जायसवाल और पीएमओ डाॅ.समरवीर सिंह ने फीता काटकर की। आईसीएमआर पुणे से हरी झंडी मिलने के बाद शनिवार से कोविड-19 लैब का शुभारंभ हो गया। जिला अस्पताल के पुराने जनाना हॉस्पिटल के ऊपर संचालित शिशु वार्ड में लैब शुरू हुई।

कोरोना टेस्ट लैब की स्थापना होने से जिले के लोगों को तो राहत मिलेगी। साथ ही रिपोर्ट का इंतजार ज्यादा नहीं करना पड़ेगा। इससे पूर्व जिले के कोरोना टेस्ट जयपुर में कराए जा रहे थे। जिनकी रिपोर्ट 2 से 3 दिन बाद चिकित्सा विभाग को प्राप्त हो रही थी। चिकित्सा विभाग एवं जिला प्रशासन के प्रयासों की बदौलत जिला कोरोना नियंत्रण क्षेत्र में जिला अग्रणी रहा है। धौलपुर जिले के लिए खुशी की खबर यह है कि जिला अस्पताल में जल्द ही प्लाजमा थैरेपी की भी शुरुआत की जाएगी।

पोस्ट कोविड वार्ड सुविधा शुरू
कोरोना मरीजो की बेहतर रिकवरी के लिए जिले में पोस्ट कोविड क्लिनिक तथा पोस्ट कोविड वार्ड स्थापित किये गए हैं। कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आने के बाद भी मरीज में कुछ लक्षण रह जाते है। इस प्रकार के मरीज जिनमे कोरोना के कुछ लक्षण बाकी रह जाते हैं उनका पूर्ण उपचार करने के लिए पोस्ट कोविड वार्ड जिला अस्पताल में संचालित है।

कलेक्टर जायसवाल ने बताया कि पिछले दो माह में केवल चार सौ के आसपास कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस मिले हैं। मौजूदा वक्त में जिले में 3418 कोरोना केस है। वर्तमान में सिर्फ 90 केस एक्टिव हैं। जिले का कोरोना पॉजिटिव रेट दर 3.4 प्रतिशत है। जिले में पॉजिटिव केसों की रिकवरी 90.65 प्रतिशत जो राजस्थान प्रदेश में अब्बल और सबसे अधिक है।

पुराने जनाना अस्पताल में सामान्य मरीजों का होगा उपचार
अन्य बीमारियों से ग्रस्त मरीजों के उपचार के लिए जिला अस्पताल में चार साल से बंद पड़े पुराने जनाना अस्पताल को नॉन कोविड मरीजों के इलाज़ के लिए शुरू किया गया है जिसका भी शुभारंभ कलेक्टर द्वारा किया गया। इस वार्ड में 85 बैड आवश्यक चिकित्सकीय उपकरणो के साथ स्थापित किये गए हैं।

इस वार्ड के शुरू होने से कोरोना के अलावा अन्य बीमारियों से ग्रस्त व्यक्तियों को भी बेहतर इलाज मुहैया हो सकेगी साथ ही कोरोना वार्ड से अलग होने से संक्रमण फैलने के खतरे से भी बचा जा सकेगा। जिला कलक्टर ने बताया कि जिला अस्पताल में 140 ऑक्सीजन सपोर्टेड बेड उपलब्ध है। साथ ही ऑक्सीजन जनरेशन प्लांट में मेनिफोल्ड कंट्रोल पैनल का भी आज शुभारंभ किया गया है।

