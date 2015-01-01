पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन:मदरसा पैराटीचर्स नियमितीकरण एवं उर्दू के पद सभी विद्यालयों में सृजित करने की मांग

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
धौलपुर मदरसा शिक्षा सहयोगी संघ जिलाध्यक्ष नौशाद खान के नेतृत्व में एडीएम काे मदरसा पैराटीचर्स के नियमितीकरण एवं उर्दू भाशा के पद पूर्व की भांति सृजित करने तथा उर्दू के साथ हो रहे सौतेले व्यवहार को दूर करने की मांग ज्ञापन के जरिए मुख्यमंत्री से की गई।

राजस्थान मदरसा पैराटीचर्स जिलाध्यक्ष खान ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार ने चुनाव पूर्व घोषणा पत्र में मदरसा पैराटीचर्स को नियमित करने का वादा किया था, लेकिन अभी तक मदरसा पैराटीचर्स का नियमितीकरण नहीं किया गया है।

मदरसा पैराटीचर्स अल्प मानदेय पर विगत 12-15 सालाें से तृतीय श्रेणी शिक्षक के समान कार्य कर रहे हैं। दूसरी मांग उर्दू भाषा के लिए दांडी मार्च पर निकले उर्दू अध्यापक ठाकुर शमशेर खां बहादुर द्वारा 1 नवम्बर से चुरू से दांडी गुजरात तक पैदल सद्भावना यात्रा पर निकले हुए है उनका स्वास्थ्य लगातार गिर रहा है पैरों पर छाले पड़ गए है।

मगर सरकार या कोई भी सरकारी जनप्रतिनिधि उनसे नहीं मिला है ना ही सरकार को उनके स्वास्थ्य की कोई चिंता है। जबकि इस बारे में सरकार के जनप्रतिनिधियों और अधिकारियों को इस मामले से अवगत करा दिया गया है लेकिन इस बारे में अभी तक किसी ने सुनवाई नहीं की। जिससे उनके सामने समस्या बनी हुई है।

उन्होंने मांग की है कि जिन विद्यालयों में अल्पसंख्यक समाज के अधिक बच्चे हैं उन विद्यालयों में उर्दू विषय के अध्यापक के पद स्वीकृत कर अध्यापक लगाए जाएं और मदरसा पैराटीचर्स का विधानसभा चुनावी घोषणा पत्र 2018 के अन्तर्गत सरकारी सेवा में तृतीय श्रेणी शिक्षक के समान नियमितीकरण किया जाए। ज्ञापन देने वालों में जमील, शाकिर, शबनम फारूकी, असलम छावनी, शबीना फारूकी, अकबर, रजिया खातून, मीनू बानो, राजेश शर्मा, असलम सैंपऊ, बशीर, शिफा, आसमां खातून, कामरान, लोकेश, आयशा बानो, तनवीर जेहरा मौजूद थे।

