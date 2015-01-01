पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

माता के दर्शन या कोरोना को आमंत्रण:रेहना वाली माता मंदिर में रोज उमड़े रहे हैं श्रद्धालु, यहीं संक्रमण का बड़ा खतरा

धौलपुर37 मिनट पहले
भारी भीड़ में एसडीएम ने न तो खुद मास्क लगाया और न लोगों को टोका
  • बड़ी संख्या में आते हैं यूपी, एमपी और प्रदेश के श्रद्धालु

राजाखेडा उपखंड के प्रसिद्ध रेहना वाली माता के मंदिर में प्रत्येक सप्ताह शनिवार से सोमवार तक लाखों की संख्या में श्रद्धालु आते हैं। इस दौरान माता के दर्शन कर वे चढ़ावा भी चढ़ाते हैं। इस चढ़ावे की रखवाली के लिए सुबह से ही एसडीएम बृजेश मंगल वहां पहुंचकर उसकी रखवाली करते हैं।

यही नहीं शाम होने पर वे यहां पर श्रद्धालुओं द्वारा चढ़ाए गए पैसे को चौकीदार व बाबूओं के साथ मिलकर एकत्र कर उसे सुरक्षित सरकारी खजाने में जमा भी कराते हैं। वर्तमान में कोरोना संक्रमण का दौर चल रहा है। यही नहीं यह भी आशंका है कि जैसे-जैसे सर्दी बढ़ेगी, कोरोना का कहर भी बढ़ सकता है।

वहीं ऐसे में जहां शासन-प्रशासन लोगों को मास्क लगाने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए प्रेरित कर रहा है वहीं शनिवार को रेहना वाली माता मंदिर में नजारा इसके उलट ही देखने को मिला। जहां एसडीएम मंगल न तो खुद मास्क लगाए हुए थे, वहीं आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के बीच सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग देखने को नहीं मिली। उल्लेखनीय है कि राज्य सरकार ने कोविड-19 की पालना करने के सख्त आदेश जारी किए है, बावजूद इसके लोग लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं।सरकारी खजाने की ऐसी चिंता कि गाइडलाइन भूले एसडीएमरेहना वाली माता मंदिर पर दिन भर एसडीएम चढावा नारियल के लिए श्रद्धालुओं को लाइन बनाकर आने का अनाउंस करते रहे, लेकिन वे खुद ही काेराेना गाइड लाइन की पालना करना भूल गए। यही नहीं एसडीएम ने एक बार भी माइक पर लोगों को मास्क और साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग मेंटेन करने का अनाउंस नहीं किया। राजाखेडा एसडीएम मंगल ये भूल गए कि कोरोना गाइडलाइन को हर जगह लागू करना है।

चढ़ावे की रखवाली के लिए अब लगवाए हैं सीसीटीवी

कई बार वहां के साधु संताें व अन्य लाेगाें काे चढावे का रुपए पैसे बीनते और दान पेटी के पास चुनरी बिछाकर रुपए एकत्रित काे देखकर अब मैं पूरी तरह से सरकारी राजस्व काे बचाने के लिए सुबह से देर शाम तक निगरानी करता हूं। मैं खुद भी कमर्चारियाें के साथ चढावा एकत्रित अपनी नजर में कर काउंटिंग भी अपने सामने कराकर जमा कराता हूं। मंदिर में श्रद्धालुओं काे काेराेन गाइडलाइन की पालना के लिए बाेलते हैं। मंदिर आने वाले लाेगाें काे समझाइश करते हैं।

एक दिन में ये आता है चढ़ावा

हर शनिवार काे चढावा - 35 हजार रुपएनारियल - 4 हजारपीतल के घंटे - 50नेजा के बांस - 2 हजार रुपएझंडे - 1 हजारदुकानाें से कलेक्शन - 12-14 हजार रुपएएक दिन में लाख रुपए से अधिक राजस्व अन्य दिनाें का अलग राजस्व

चढ़ावा एकत्रित होने तक मंदिर में रहता हूं: एसडीएम

एसडीएम मंगल का कहना है कि मंदिर में आए चढ़ावे के रुपयों को सरकारी खजाने में सही रूप से जमा कराना होता है। उनका कहना है कि मंदिर में कई लोग चढ़ावे के रुपए-पैसे उठा लेते हैं। वहीं कई बार दान पेटियाें के पास कुछ लोगों को कई बार चुनरी बिछाकर रुपए पैसे लेते हुए भी देखा है।

यही कारण है कि अब मैं खुद ही दिनभर इस पैसे का हिसाब किताब रखता हूं और जब तक पूरा सामान और चढावा एकत्र नहीं हो जाता, तब तक मंदिर में रहता हूं। शनिवार को उपखंड अधिकारी बृजेश मंगल की मौजूदगी में भक्तों का रेला उमड़ता रहा और एसडीएम बिना मास्क लगाए श्रद्धालुओं को माइक पर निर्देश देते रहे।

मंदिर पर शनिवार के दिन सैंकड़ों की संख्या में लोग इकट्ठे होते हैं। अमूमन शनिवार रविवार व साेमवार काे भक्त ज्यादा आते हैं, लेकिन शनिवार के दिन ज्यादा लोग मंदिर पर माता के दर्शन कर प्रसादी लगाकर मन्नत मांगते हैं।

यहां जिले के साथ-साथ मध्य प्रदेश और उत्तर प्रदेश और राजस्थान के कई जिलों से लोग शनिवार के दिन मां रहना वाली पर ढाेक लगाने और मैया काे सूखा नारियल चढाकर दान दक्षिणा, घंटे इत्यादि दान करते हैं। वैसे ताे सप्ताह भर लाेग मंदिर में आते हैं, लेकिन शनिवार काे लगभग 10 हजार श्रद्धालु मंदिर आते हैं। एसडीएम मंगल कहते हैं कि शनिवार काे 4 से 5 हजार नारियल चढ़ते हैं।

