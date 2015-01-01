पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बिजली चोरी करते 55 लोगों से डिस्कॉम टीम ने 17.5 लाख का जुर्माना वसूला

पहाड़ी / कैथवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
उपखण्ड क्षेत्र के आधा दर्जन गांवों में डिस्कॉम की सतर्कता टीम द्वारा छापामार कार्रवाई की। जिसमें 55 बिजली चोरों को बिजली चोरी करते हुए पकड़ा कर डिस्कॉम द्वारा 17 लाख 50 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना किया गया। डिस्कॉम के कनिष्ठ अभियंता आनन्द तिवारी ने बताया कि पहाड़ी उपखण्ड क्षेत्र के विभिन्न गांवों में बिजली चोरी होने की शिकायतें दिन प्रतिदिन मिल रही थी।

जिसको लेकर अधीक्षण अभियंता के निर्देशानुसार अधिशाषी अभियंता डीग के नेतृत्व में टीम गठित की गई। जिसमें टीमों द्वारा पहाड़ी, कठोल, आरदुका, जोतरूहल्ला, गोपालगढ़, कैथवाड़ा, जसोती , राफ़, धीमरी, सतवाड़ी, इकलेरा, गांवों में छापेमार कार्रवाई की गई। जिसमें विभिन्न तरीकों से बिजली चोरी करते हुए 55 लोगों को मौके पर पकड़ा गया। जिन पर डिस्कॉम द्वारा सभी लोगो पर करीब 17 लाख 50 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना किया गया।

वही डिस्कॉम के कनिष्ठ अभियंता द्वारा बिजली चोरी करने वाले अभयपुर निवासी तुलसीराम, बलराम, ओमचंद, राफ़ निवासी मुकेश सैनी, पाली निवासी जमालू, खाडियावास निवासी दीनू, मालिकी निवासी शेर मोहम्मद, कैथवाड़ा निवासी फजरु, श्यामलाल, सहडूंगर निवासी अजरुद्दीन, गोपालगढ़ निवासी भोला, सम्मो, शेर मोहम्मद, शौकत, महेश, प्रेम, फूलसिंह, चंदपुरा निवासी किशन, पीपलखेड़ा निवासी अनवर, जमील के खिलाफ बिजली पुलिस थाने डीग में मामला दर्ज कराया गया है।

