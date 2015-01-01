पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लोक अदालत का आयोजन:राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत के माध्यम से राजीनामा योग्य अधिक से अधिक प्रकरणों का करें निस्तारण: रीटा

धाैलपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत 12 दिसंबर को, सफल क्रियान्वयन के लिए जिला जज ने ली अधिकारियों की बैठक

राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण जयपुर के आदेशानुसार 12 दिसंबर को राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन वृहद स्तर पर किया जाना है। लोक अदालत के सफल आयोजन के लिए अध्यक्ष जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण धौलपुर (जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश) रीटा तेजपाल की अध्यक्षता में उनके अवकाशागार में बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। बैठक में जिला एवं ताल्लुका बाडी/राजाखेडा मुख्यालय के समस्त न्यायिक अधिकारीगण उपस्थित हुए।

बैठक में शक्ति सिंह सचिव, जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण धौलपुर ने बताया कि बैठक में राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत के सफल क्रियान्वयन के लिए विभिन्न बिन्दुओं पर चर्चा की गई एवं आवश्यक निर्देश दिए गए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में प्रकरण हैं, रखे जा सकते हैं। जिसमें प्री-लिटिगेशन प्रकरण- ऐसे प्रकरण जो अभी तक न्यायालय में प्रस्तुत नहीं किए गए हैं, जिनके अंतर्गत धन वसूली के प्रकरण, बीएसएनएल से संबंधित प्रकरण, बिजली व पानी के बिल से संबंधित प्रकरण। न्यायालय में लंबित प्रकरण जो विभिन्न न्यायालय में लंबित हैं।

जैसे धारा 138 पराक्रम्य विलेख अधिनियम (एनआई एक्ट) के प्रकरण, धन वसूली के प्रकरण, एमएसीटी के प्रकरण, वैवाहिक एवं भरण-पोषण के विवाद, घरेलू हिंसा के विवाद (तलाक को छोड़कर), श्रम एवं नियोजन संबंधी प्रकरण, अन्य सिविल प्रकरण। सचिव शक्ति सिंह ने बताया गया कि पक्षकारों की सुविधा को दृष्टिगत रखते हुए इस बार ऑनलाइन के साथ-साथ ऑफलाइन तरीके से भी लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया जाएगा।
न्यायालयों में 10 वर्ष से लंबित मामलों के शीघ्र निस्तारण करने के निर्देश

जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश रीटा तेजपाल की अध्यक्षता में मुख्यालय धौलपुर एवं ताल्लुका बाडी, राजाखेड़ा के समस्त न्यायिक अधिकारीगण के साथ द्विमासिक बैठक हुई। बैठक में तेजपाल द्वारा धौलपुर न्यायक्षेत्र के न्यायालयों के न्यायिक कार्यों में गतिशीलता एवं सुचारूता लाने, न्यायालयों में लंबित 5 वर्ष व 10 वर्ष एवं उससे अधिक अवधि के पुराने लंबित प्रकरणों के शीघ्र निस्तारण के निर्देश दिए गए। सभी अधिकारीगण को निर्देशित किया गया कि वे अपने-अपने न्यायालयों में लंबित प्रकरणों में शीघ्र सुनवाई कर प्रकरणों की पेंडेंसी को कम करें।

पक्षकार राजीनामा के आधार पर अपने प्रकरण के निस्तारण के लिए लोक अदालत में प्रार्थना पत्र प्रस्तुत करें : शक्तिसिंह

सचिव, जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण शक्ति सिंह द्वारा बताया गया कि पक्षकार लोक अदालत के माध्यम से राजीनामा के आधार पर अपने प्रकरण के निस्तारण के लिए न्यायालय में उपस्थित होकर प्रार्थना पत्र प्रस्तुत कर अपने प्रकरण को लोक अदालत के लिए चिन्हित करवा सकते हैं। इसके लिए पक्षकार अपने अधिवक्ता के माध्यम से भी प्रकरण को चिन्हित करवा सकते हैं। पक्षकार के अधिवक्ता द्वारा भी न्यायालय में उपस्थित होकर प्रकरण रखवाने के लिए निवेदन किया जा सकता है। राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत के संबंध में अधिक जानकारी के लिए जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण धौलपुर के हेल्पलाइन नंबर 8306002115 पर संपर्क कर जानकारी प्राप्त की जा सकती है।

न्यायालय द्वारा प्रकरण के चिन्हीकरण के पश्चात प्रकरण को लोक अदालत में रखवाये जाने के लिए पक्षकार/अधिवक्ता से सहमति लेकर समस्त प्रकरणों में ऑनलाइन अथवा ऑफलाइन जिस प्रकार से भी संभव हो पक्षकारों के मध्य प्री-काउंसलिंग की कार्यवाही कर राजीनामे के आधार पर विवाद के निस्तारण के प्रयास किए जाएंगे।न्यायालयों में लंबित अंतिम प्रतिवेदन एवं प्रत्येक न्यायालय में लंबित निस्तारण योग्य मालखाने के माल का निस्तारण त्वरित गति से किए जाने बावत निर्देश दिए गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें