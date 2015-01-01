पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:धनतेरस पर न खरीदें चाकू-छुरी, लोहे की कढ़ाही और कांच के गिलास; पीतल के बर्तन खरीदना होता है शुभ

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • सफेद तथा पीले रंग के भोग प्रसाद से माता लक्ष्मी का पूजन करें

धनतेरस शुक्रवार को मनाई जाएगी। शास्त्रों के अनुसार समुद्र मंथन के दौरान भगवान धन्वंतरि पीतल के कलश में अमृत लेकर आए थे। इसी वजह से मान्यता है कि धनतेरस के दिन पीतल के बर्तन खरीदने से उत्तम स्वास्थ्य घर में आता है।

यदि उसी बर्तन में प्रसाद बनाकर माता लक्ष्मी, गणेश जी, कुबेर और भगवान धन्वंतरि को भोग लगाया जाए तो परिवारजनों की बीमारियां दूर होती है। पीतल के बर्तन खरीदने से घर में सुख भी आता है। ज्योतिषाचार्य राजकुमार ने बताया कि चांदी, सोना और पीतल के बर्तन खरीदना शुभ रहता है।

पीतल का बर्तन जरूर खरीदना चाहिए किवदंती है कि राक्षसों और देवताओं के द्वारा समुद्र मंथन किए जाने के दौरान भगवान धन्वंतरि समुद्र से पीतल का कलश लेकर ही बाहर निकले थे। धनतेरस के दिन सफेद तथा पीले रंग का भोग प्रसाद अवश्य खरीदें।

इससे माता लक्ष्मी, गणेश, कुबेर और भगवान धन्वंतरि आदि प्रसन्न होते हैं। घर में खुशहाली को बढ़ाते हैं। धनतेरस पर शाम को चौमुखा दीपक तेल का अवश्य जलाएं। इसे घर की दक्षिण दिशा की तरफ रखें। इससे अकाल मृत्यु का भय समाप्त होता है।

धनतेरस आज, बाजार भी सजे
दीपावली पांच दिनों का त्योहार है। शुरुआत धनतेरस के साथ होती है। इस दिन सोना, चांदी और पीतल की वस्तुएं खरीदना बहुत शुभ माना जाता है। धनतेरस के दिन भगवान धनवंतरि की पूजा-अर्चना की जाती है. इधर दीपावली के लिए बाजार भी सज गए हैं। रोशनी के लिए जहां मिट्टी के दीयों की बिक्री शुरू हो गई है वहीं खील-बताशे, फूल-माला, घर काे सजाने की वस्तुएं खरीदने लोग बाजार जा रहे हैं। कोरोना के चलते मंदी की मार झेल रहे दुकानदारों के चेहरों पर ग्राहकों को देख खुशी झलकने लगी है।

