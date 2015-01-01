पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाड़ी में हादसा:ब्लॉक सीएमएचओ कार्यालय की छत से गिरा कर्मचारी, मौके पर ही मौत

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • पैर फिसलने से हुआ हादसा, आंगई गांव निवासी था मृतक नब्बा खां

उपखंड के ब्लॉक चिकित्सा अधिकारी कार्यालय में तैनात एक चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी की बुधवार को छत से गिरने से मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद मृतक के शव को बाड़ी अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया गया जहां परिजनों की उपस्थिति में पोस्टमार्टम कराया गया। मृतक के परिजनों ने घटना को लेकर पुलिस में तहरीर दी, जिस पर पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।

जानकारी के अनुसार सरमथुरा उपखंड के आंगई गांव निवासी 55 वर्षीय नब्बा खां पुत्र बल्ता खां उपखंड के ब्लॉक चिकित्सा अधिकारी कार्यालय में चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी के पद पर तैनात था। बुधवार को दोपहर में वह किसी काम से छत पर गया था, जहां से पैर फिसलने से वह सिर के बल नीचे आ गिरा, जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई।

घटना के बाद कार्यालय के कर्मचारियों ने शव को बाड़ी अस्पताल की मोर्चरी पहुंचाया और परिजनों को सूचना दी। सूचना पर अस्पताल पहुंचे परिजनों की उपस्थिति में पुलिस ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया। मृतक के परिजन बिट्टू ने बताया कि घटना की सूचना मिलते ही वे लोग अस्पताल पहुंचे तो वहां नब्बा मृत अवस्था में मिला। घटना को लेकर उन्होंने पुलिस को तहरीर दी है।

