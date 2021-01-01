पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अवैध नकली शराब के खिलाफ कार्रवाई:फैक्ट्री पर रेड मार 40 लीटर स्प्रिट जब्त की गई, अलग-अलग ब्रांड के ढक्कन बरामद किए गए

धौलपुर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
देशी शराब के ढक्कन बरामद किए गए। - Dainik Bhaskar
देशी शराब के ढक्कन बरामद किए गए।

जिले के अवैध और नकली शराब के खिलाफ लगातार अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसके तहत शनिवार को जिले में राजाखेड़ा उपखंड के गांव गढ़ी आचेलाल में नकली शराब बाने की फैक्ट्री पर कार्रवाई की गई। इस दौरान फैक्ट्री से 40 लीटर स्प्रिट, 1475 देशी शराब के ढक्कन, 189 अंग्रेजी शराब के ढक्कन, 285 खाली पव्वे, रंग की बोतल, गुलाब जल समेत नकली शराब बनाने का सामान बरामद किया गया। साथ ही एक युवक को भी हिरासत में लिया गया।

आबकारी निरीक्षक लोकेश यादव ने बताया कि विभाग की ओर से मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी से नकली शराब बनाने के सामान की जानकारी ली जा रही है। बता दें कि कुछ दिन पहले भी आबकारी विभाग ने राजाखेड़ा उपखंड के नागर गांव में नकली शराब बनाने की फैक्ट्री पकड़ी थी।

आबकारी की टीम ने कार्रवाई को दिया गया अंजाम

पुलिस ने बताया कि उन्हें मुखबिर से गढ़ी आचेलाल गांव में नकली शराब की फैक्ट्री के बारे में जानकारी मिली थी। जिस पर जिला आबकारी अधिकारी के नेतृत्व में टीम का गठन किया गया था।

खाली बोतलें बरामद की गई।
खाली बोतलें बरामद की गई।

पूछताछ जारी

हिरासत में लिए गए युवक से फिलहाल नकली शराब के बारे में पूछताछ की जा रही है। साथ ही आसपास के क्षेत्रों में बनने वाली नकली शराब के बारे मे जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser