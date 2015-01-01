पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तीनों निकायों के चुनावों की मतगणना आज:भाजपा-कांग्रेस में क्रास वोटिंग का भय प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ाबंदी, मोबाइल बंद कराए

धौलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दोपहर 12 बजे तक आ जाएंगे सभी वार्डों के परिणाम
  • मतदान के दौरान रहेंगे सुरक्षा के कड़े बंदोबस्त, 20 दिसंबर को होगा सभापति पद के लिए मतदान

11 दिसंबर को हुए जिले के तीनों निकायों के चुनाव के बाद नगरपरिषद धौलपुर और बाड़ी व राजाखेड़ा नगरपालिका में बोर्ड अपने दम पर बनाने का दावा भले ही दोनों राजनैतिक पार्टियां भाजपा व कांग्रेस के पदाधिकारी कर रहे हैं, लेकिन दोनों पार्टियों के प्रमुख निर्दलीय के सहयोग से भी बोर्ड बनाने की जुगत भी भिड़ा रहे हैं।

11 दिसंबर को पार्षद पद के लिए चुनाव समाप्त होने के बाद से ही भाजपा और कांग्रेस को 20 दिसंबर को सभापति पद के लिए होने वाले मतदान को लेकर क्रास वोटिंग का भय सताने लगा है। जिसको लेकर भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों की पार्टी के पदाधिकारियों ने अपने प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ेबंदी करके अधिकांश के मोबाइल स्विच ऑफ करवा दिए हैं। वहीं दोनों पार्टियों ने कुछ ऐसे निर्दलीय की भी बाड़ेबंदी की है, जिनके जीतने की उम्मीदें हैं।

सूत्रों की मानें तो दोनों राजनैतिक पार्टियों के पदाधिकारियों द्वारा 13 दिसंबर को मतगणना के बाद जीतने वाले प्रत्याशियों को शहर से बाहर भेजने की तैयारी चल रही है। पार्टी के आलाधिकारी नेता अपने-अपने दांव पेंच लगा रहे हैं। धौलपुर नगरपरिषद के लिए सभापति के प्रत्याशी को लेकर भी बाजार में कई तरह की चर्चाएं हैं

आज दोपहर 12 बजे तक आ जाएंगे तीनों निकायों के सभी वार्डों के परिणाम
धौलपुर नगरपरिषद, बाड़ी और राजाखेड़ा नगरपालिका के वार्डों के लिए 11 दिसंबर को हुए मतदान की मतगणना रविवार को सुबह 9 बजे से शुरू की जाएगी। तीनों निकायों के सभी वार्डों के परिणाम दोपहर 12 बजे तक आ जाएंगे। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं कलक्टर राकेश कुमार जायसवाल ने बताया कि धौलपुर नगरपरिषद के लिए मतगणना राजकीय पॉलिटेक्निक महाविद्यालय बाड़ी रोड़ धौलपुर में 4 कक्षों में की जाएगी। नगर पालिका बाड़ी के सदस्य निर्वाचन के लिए मतों की ईवीएम से गणना अग्रसेन विद्यापीठ उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय में की जाएगी।

निर्दलीयों की रहेगी अहम भूमिका, 12 से 18 की जीतने की संभावना
धौलपुर नगरपरिषद के 59 वार्डों के लिए 11 दिसंबर को हुए चुनाव के बाद सभापति बनाने के लिए निर्दलीय पार्षद अहम भूमिका निभा सकते हैं। धौलपुर नगरपरिषद के 59 वार्डों के लिए हुए चुनाव में करीब 12 से 18 निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के जीतने की संभावना जताई जा है। हालांकि रविवार को दोपहर 12 बजे तक सभी वार्डों की स्थिति साफ हो जाएगी। जिले में हुए तीनों नगरीय निकाय चुनाव के बाद भाजपा और कांग्रेस द्वारा की जा रही बाड़ाबंदी में प्रत्याशियों के साथ एक-दो समर्थक भी पहुंचे हैं। ऐसे में पार्टियों के पदाधिकारियों ने प्रत्याशियों के साथ समर्थकों के भी ठहरने की व्यवस्था की है।

जिले की स्थिति पर नजर
धौलपुर : वार्ड 59, प्रत्याशी 228
शहर में कुल मतदान : 77 हजार 3 मतदाता
इतने ने की वोटिंग 57 हजार 514
बाड़ी : वार्ड 41, प्रत्याशी 129
कुल मतदाता : 36 हजार 875 मतदाता
इतने ने की वोटिंग 29 हजार 645
राजाखेड़ा : वार्ड 32, प्रत्याशी 81
कुल मतदाता : 21 हजार 654 मतदाता
इतने ने की वोटिंग 17 हजार 50

इन कमरों में इस प्रकार होगी मतगणना
धौलपुर नगर परिषद: नगर परिषद धौलपुर के निर्वाचन के लिए ईवीएम मतों की गणना राजकीय पॉलिटेक्निक महाविद्यालय बाड़ी रोड़ धौलपुर में 4 कक्षों में की जाएगी। कमरा नम्बर 126 में वार्ड नम्बर 1 से 4, 16 से 19, 32 से 35 तथा 47 से 50 वार्डों की 4-4 टेबलों पर चार चरणों में, कमरा नम्बर 122 में वार्ड नम्बर 5 से 8, 20 से 23, 36 से 39 तथा 51 से 54 वार्डों की 4-4 टेबलों पर चार चरणों में, कमरा नम्बर 123 में वार्ड नम्बर 9 से 12, 24, 26, 27, 28, 40 से 43 तथा 55 से 58 वार्डों की 4-4 टेबलों पर चार चरणों में तथा कमरा नम्बर 107 में वार्ड नम्बर 13 से 15, 29 से 31, 44 से 46 तथा 59 एवं 60 वार्डों की 3-3 टेबलों पर तीन चरणों में मतों की गणना की जाएगी। बता दें कि नगर परिषद धौलपुर में वार्ड नम्बर 25 में निर्विरोध निर्वाचन हुआ है।

बाड़ी नगर पालिका : नगर पालिका बाड़ी के सदस्य निर्वाचन के लिए मतों की ईवीएम से गणना श्री अग्रसेन विद्यापीठ उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय धौलपुर रोड़ बाड़ी में 4 कक्षों में की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि कमरा नम्बर 9 में वार्ड नम्बर 1, 2, 4, 14 से 16, 27 से 29 तथा 38 से 40 वार्डों की 3-3 टेबलों पर तीन चरणों में, कमरा नम्बर 10 में वार्ड नम्बर 5 से 7, 17 से 19, 30 से 32 तथा 41 से 43 वार्डों की 3-3 टेबलों पर तीन चरणों में, कमरा नम्बर 11 में वार्ड नम्बर 8, 9, 21, 23, 33, 34, 44 एवं 45 वार्डों की 2-2 टेबलों पर दो चरणों में तथा कमरा नम्बर 13 में वार्ड नम्बर 10 से 13, 24 से 26 तथा 35 से 37 वार्डों की 3-3 टेबलों पर तीन चरणों में मतों की गणना की जाएगी। बता दें कि नगर पालिका बाड़ी में वार्ड नम्बर 3, 12, 20 एवं 22 में निर्विरोध निर्वाचन हुआ है।

राजाखेड़ा नगर पालिका : नगर पालिका राजाखेड़ा के सदस्य निर्वाचन हेतु मतों की ईवीएम से गणना राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय राजाखेड़ा पर 3 कक्षों में की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि कमरा नम्बर 4 में वार्ड नम्बर 1 से 4, 13, 14, 15, 17, 27, 28, 30 एवं 31 वार्डों की 4-4 टेबलों पर चार चरणों में, कमरा नम्बर 5 में वार्ड नम्बर 5 से 8, 18 से 21 तथा 32 से 34 वार्डों की 4-4 टेबलों पर चार चरणों में तथा कमरा नम्बर 9 में वार्ड नम्बर 9 से 12, 22, 23, 25, 26 तथा 35 वार्डों की 4-4 टेबलों पर चार चरणों में मतों की गणना की जाएगी। बता दें कि नगर पालिका राजाखेड़ा में वार्ड नम्बर 16, 24 एवं 29 में निर्विरोध निर्वाचन हुआ है।

