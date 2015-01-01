पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बिजली चोरी करने वालों के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराएं : मुख्य अभियंता

धौलपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • बैठक के दौरान अिभयंताओं को दिए निर्देश

विद्युत निगम के मुख्य अभियंता क्षेमराज सिंह ने गुरूवार को धौलपुर वृत कार्यालय के कान्फ्रेन्स हॉल में जिले के सभी विद्युत खण्ड एवं उपखण्ड अभियंताओं की संयुक्त संयुक्त बैठक लेकर निगम के अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए।

दौरान मुख्य अभियंता क्षेमराज सिंह ने सभी अभियंताओं को विद्युत उपभोक्ताओं को निगम आदेशों के अनुरूप निर्वाध रूप से पूर्ण विद्युत सप्लाई देने एवं उपभोक्ताओं के खराब मीटरों को तुरन्त प्रभाव से बदलने सहित लंबित नए कनेक्शनों को शीघ्रता से जारी करने एवं कृषि कनेक्शनों की साईड जांच करने के निर्देश दिए।

इसके साथ ही निगम राजस्व में वृद्धि एवं वसूली करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होने कहा कि जो विद्युत उपभोक्ता विद्युत बिल की राशि जमा नही कराएं उनका कनेक्शन काटा जाए। मुख्य अभियंता क्षेमराज सिह ने बैठक में मौजूद सभी विद्युत अभियंताओं विद्युत चोरी करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के साथ ही उसके तत्काल खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराने के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होने सभी को अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में विद्युत चोरी को रोकने के लिए नियमित कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने आम नागरिकों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि उपभोक्ता जुर्माना राशि एवं कानूनी कार्यवाही से बचने के लिए राष्ट्रहित में विद्युत चोरी नहीं करें एवं जो बिना वैध कनेक्शन के विद्युत का उपयोग कर रहे हैं,वह नियमानुसार विद्युत कनेक्शन लेकर असुविधा से बचें।

