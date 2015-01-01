पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:प्रतिमा विसर्जन के लिए नगर परिषद ने खुदवाए गड्‌ढे, अब उनमें भरे पानी से उठ रहीं सड़ांध, त्योहारी सीजन में घरों का कचरा भी इसी में डाल रहे लोग

धाैलपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • चंबल नदी के आसपास गंदगी का आलम, सुबह सैर के लिए आने वाले सैलानियों को उठानी पड़ रही परेशानी
  • सोमवार से शुरू होगी चंबल सफारी, गंदगी का आलम बढ़ा सकता है परेशानियां

पिछले दिनों गणेशोत्सव और नवरात्र महोत्सव लोगों द्वारा पूरी आस्था के साथ मनाया गया। इस दौरान शहर में स्थापित गणेश और मां दुर्गा की प्रतिमाओं को भी स्थापित किया गया। वहीं उनके विसर्जन के लिए नगर परिषद ने चंबल नदी के किनारे गड्‌ढे खुदवाकर उनमें पानी भरवाया गया था, ताकि लोग नदी में प्रतिमाओं को नहीं डालें। प्रतिमा विसर्जन के बाद अब उन गड्‌ढों में भरा पानी सड़ांध मार रहा है।

इसके चलते चंबल नदी पर सैर को आने वालों सहित आसपास रहने वालों को दुर्गंध से परेशान होना पड़ रहा है। वहीं नगर परिषद के अधिकारी विसर्जन के बाद उन गड्‌ढों को मिट्‌टी से भरवाना भूल गए। इसके चलते वहां हादसे की भी संभावना बनी हुई है। यही नहीं चंबल नदी के किनारे भी जगह-जगह गंदगी के ढेर लगे हुए हैं।

यहां पर लोग अस्थि विसर्जन से लेकर मृत लोगों के कपड़े सहित पूजन सामगी भी फेंक जाते हैं। इससे नदी का पानी भी प्रदूषित हो रहा है। हालात ये हैं कि चंबल के किनाराें को देखकर ऐसा महसूस होता है कि यह नदी न होकर किसी गांव का पाेखर या तालाब हाे।

