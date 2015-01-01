पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म-समाज:गुरु ग्रह राशि परिवर्तन कर मकर में पहुंचे, 5 अप्रैल तक इसमें रहेंगे, कोरोना महामारी और धार्मिक उन्माद फैलने की संभावना

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ज्योतिष गुरु व शनि गृह की युति से महामारी बढ़ने की आशंका, गुरु का शनि की राशि मकर में प्रवेश

गुरु गृह राशि परिवर्तन कर शुक्रवार को शनि की राशि मकर में पहुंच गए। मकर गुरु की नीच राशि है। गुरु ग्रह का यह राशि परिवर्तन सभी राशि के व्यक्तियों को प्रभावित करेगा। साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने की भी संभावना बनी रहेगी।

देश के किसी हिस्से में धार्मिक उन्माद फैलने की भी संभावना है। सोना में उठापटक हो सकती है। ज्योतिषियों के अनुसार गुरु 29 मार्च से 29 जून 2020 तक मकर राशि में थे। बाद में वक्री होकर अपनी स्व राशि धुन में पहुंच गए 20 नवंबर को दोपहर 1.24 बजे मकर राशि में प्रवेश किया अब 5 अप्रैल 2021 तक गुरु मकर राशि में ही रहेंगे। महंत कृष्णदास के अनुसार मकर राशि में शनि पहले से विद्यमान है। गुरु के भी पहुंचने से गुरु व शनि की युति होगी। यह युति संक्रमण फैलाने के साथ धार्मिक उन्माद भी फैलाएगी।

सभी परिवर्तन के साथ गुरु व शनि की युति का अच्छा व बुरा प्रभाव पड़ेगा। गुरु के मकर में पहुंचने से तुला, कुंभ व मिथुन राशि की कन्याओं के विवाह 5 अप्रैल 2021 तक नहीं हो सकेंगे। मिथुन राशि की कन्याओं के विवाह विपरीत प्रभाव पड़ेगा। गुरु का राशि परिवर्तन जिन्हें अशुभ हो वह शांति के लिए उपाय कर सकते हैं।

पंडित व जानकार बताते हैं कि चने की दाल, हल्दी, केला, पीला वस्त्र, धार्मिक पुस्तकें दान कर सकते है। भगवान विष्णु या केले की पूजा अर्चना करें। केले की जड़ या पुखराज रत्न धारण किया जा सकता है। बुजुर्गो, साधु संतों व ब्राह्मणों का सम्मान किया जाए। वृहस्पति स्तोत्र अथवा विष्णु सहस्त्रनाम मंत्र का जाप करें। इन उपायों से राशि का अशुभ प्रभाव कम किया जा सकता है।

गुरु के राशि परिवर्तन का राशियों पर प्रभाव

  1. मेष- स्थान परिवर्तन, व्यय
  2. वृष- भाग्योदय, संतान प्राप्ति
  3. मिथुन- रोग, बाधा, परेशानी आएगी
  4. कर्क- सफलता व सुख मिलेगा
  5. सिंह- शत्रुनाश व रोग से मुक्ति मिलेगी
  6. कन्या- सौभाग्य, परीक्षा में सफलता मिलेगी
  7. तुला- पारिवारिक क्लेश, मतभेद
  8. वृश्चिक- उत्सव, उत्साह व महत्वकांक्षा पूरी होगी
  9. धनु- यश, सफलता व धन लाभ
  10. मकर- अंतरद्वन्द की स्थिति
  11. कुंभ- शुभ व्यय, विरोध
  12. मीन- पदलाभ, उन्नति, धनलाभ
