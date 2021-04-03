पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ग्रांडिल मोहल्ले की घटना:नप टीम के सामने दो पक्षों में आधे घंटे तक हुआ पथराव और फायरिंग

धौलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विवाद के बाद एक पक्ष के युवक छत से पथराव और फायरिंग करते हुए। (लाल घेरे में तमंचा) - Dainik Bhaskar
विवाद के बाद एक पक्ष के युवक छत से पथराव और फायरिंग करते हुए। (लाल घेरे में तमंचा)
  • अवैध चबूतरे की नाप-तौल करने पहुंची थी टीम

घर के बाहर सड़क तक चबूतरा बनाने की शिकायत करने पर जब नगरपरिषद की टीम मौका-मुआयना करने पहुंची तो शिकायत कर्ता और अवैध चबूतरा बनाने वालों की आपस में कहासुनी हो गई, जो देखते ही देखते मारपीट के बाद पथराव और फायरिंग में बदल गई।

दो पक्षों के बीच हुए पथराव और फायरिंग से ग्रांडिल मोहल्ले में दहशत फैल गई और लोग घरों के अंदर घुस गए। घटना बुधवार की है। मामले की जानकारी होने पर निहालगंज थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और दोनों पक्षों की ओर से तीन लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है। मामले को लेकर दोनों पक्षों ने एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ परस्पर मामला दर्ज करवाया है।

निहालगंज थाना प्रभारी बाबूलाल ने बताया कि ग्रांडिल मोहल्ले में चबूतरे के विवाद को लेकर दो पक्ष आमने-सामने हो गए थे। जिसके बाद दोनों पक्षों की ओर से पथराव और फायरिंग शुरू कर दी गई। दोनों पक्षों की ओर से तीन लोगों को हिरासत में लेकर अवैध हथियार से फायरिंग को लेकर पूछताछ शुरू कर दी गई है। दोनों पक्षों ने एक-दूसरे पर आरोप लगाकर तहरीर दी है। जिस पर मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी गई है।
आयुक्त बोले- फायरिंग के बाद जान बचाकर वापस लौटी टीम

नगरपरिषद आयुक्त सौरभ जिंदल ने बताया कि ग्रांडिल मोहल्ले में अवैध चबूतरे का निर्माण सड़क तक करवाया गया था, जिससे अतिक्रमण हो रहा था। जिसकी सामने ही रहने वाले एक पक्ष ने शिकायत कर दी। शिकायत के बाद नगरपरिषद की महिला जेईएन प्रभा फौजदार को टीम के साथ मौका-पर्चा करने के लिए भेजा गया था। टीम ने मौके पर अवैध चबूतरे की नाप-तौल शुरू ही की थी कि दोनों पक्षों की आपस में कहासुनी के बाद पथराव शुरू हो गया। जिसके बाद टीम को जान बचाकर वापस लौटना पड़ा।

पेड़ के हक को लेकर दो भाइयों में हुआ विवाद

कौलारी थाना क्षेत्र के गांव पिपहेरा में पेड़ के हक को लेकर दो भाइयों में विवाद हो गया। इस बात की सूचना जैसे ही बसई नवाब पुलिस को मिली तो तुरंत मौके पर पहुंचे और दोनों भाइयों को पुलिस अपने साथ बसई नवाब चौकी पर ले आई। जहां दोनों भाइयों को समझायश कर एक भाई दिलीप पुत्र हरीसिंह जाटव निवासी पिपहेरा को शांतिभंग करने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

फूंसपुरा गांव में मारपीट कर जान से मारने की दी धमकी

कौलारी थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत गांव फूंसपुरा के एक व्यक्ति ने परिवार के ही लोगों द्वारा मारपीट और जान से मारने की धमकी देने की लिखित रिपोर्ट कौलारी थाने पर दी है। कौलारी थाना प्रभारी भंवर सिंह ने बताया कि गांव फूंसपुरा के कप्तान सिंह पुत्र छिददूराम जाटव ने लिखित रिपोर्ट दी है कि परिवार के ही महेश चंद और भारत पुत्रगण छिददूराम जाटव और उनकी पत्नियों ने घरेलू मामूली विवाद पर गाली गलौज कर मारपीट की साथ ही जान से मारने की धमकी दी। कौलारी थाना पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच बसई नवाब पुलिस चौकी प्रभारी श्यामसुंदर शर्मा को सौंपी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें