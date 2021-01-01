पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सफाई व्यवस्था:धनौरा में हाईटेक लाइब्रेरी का हुआ शुभारंभ

धौलपुर6 घंटे पहले
जिला कलक्टर राकेश कुमार जायसवाल और विधायक बाड़ी गिराज सिंह मलिंगा ने बाड़ी क्षेत्रा के गांव स्मार्ट विलेज धनौरा में हाईटेक पुस्तकालय का फीता काटकर अनावरण किया। जिला कलेक्टर एवं विधायक ने गांव का भ्रमण कर गांव की सफाई व्यवस्था को देख गदगद हुए और खुशी जाहिर की। जिला कलक्टर ने गांव में संचालित लाइब्रेरी में बैठकर व्यवस्था को देखा और उसमें वर्तमान में उपलब्ध किताबों का भी अवलोकन किया।

उन्होंने कहा कि गाँव मे पुस्तकालय सुविधा मिलने से युवाओं को पढ़ने की सुविधा मिलेगी जिसके वो आगे चल कर अपने परिवार और गांव का नाम रोशन करेंगे। उन्होंने आयकर आयुक्त डॉ. सत्यपाल मीणा द्वारा गाँव के विकास के लिए किए गए प्रयासों की प्रशंसा की। इस दौरान गांव की चौपाल भूमिया बाबा प्रांगण सभागार में बैठक का आयोजन किया गया।

बैठक में ग्रामीणों ने अपने गांव की समस्याओं से रूबरू कराया। जिला कलक्टर ने मौके पर समस्याओं को निराकरण करते हुए गांव में बच्चों को पढ़ने के लिए एक हॉल आवंटित करने के निर्देश दिये। साथ ही उन्होंने अन्य कामों को भी जल्द पूर्ण करने का अश्वाशन दिया। विधायक गिराज सिंह मलिंगा ने भी ग्रामीणों की हर प्रकार की समस्याओं और मांगो को पूर्ण करने का आश्वासन दिया। मौके पर ग्रामवासी मौजूद रहे।

