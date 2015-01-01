पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:अधूरा फेरोकवर बना मुसीबत, फंस गई कार तो धक्का देकर निकाली

जनूथर4 घंटे पहले
कस्बा जनूथर के त्रिपोलिया बाजार में दांतलौठी गांव की ओर जाने वाले सीसी सडक मार्ग पर आधे फैरोकवर (लोहे के जाल) से वाहन चालकों सहित आम राहगीरों को खासी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। शनिवार को समस्या उस समय और विकट हो गई जब एक मारुती वैन नाली में फंस गई जिसे निकालने में चालक के पसीने छूट गये।

वहां मौजूद लोगों की मदद से कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद मारुती वैन को नाली से बाहर निकाला जा सका। इसी दौरान कस्बा में घंटों वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गई। वाहन चालक भी आपस में उलझते झगडा करने पर उतारु हो गये। इस समय किसानों की खाद बीज की खरीददारी के साथ शादी समारोहों के चलते कस्बा में पैदल राहगीरों की काफी आवाजाही बनी हुई है।

नाली ढकने की खातिर अधूरे लोहे के जाल से गुजरना किसी खतरे से खाली नहीं है। फेरोकवर टूटने से कुछ वाहन चालकों को तो डीग सडक मार्ग बाया नगर वायपास से गुजरने पर मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है जहां उन्हें काफी दूरी तय करनी पड़ रही है। यह लोहे का जाल कई माह से टूटा हुआ है मगर अभी तक नहीं बदला जा सका।

