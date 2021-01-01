पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किशोर स्वास्थ्य पाठ्यक्रम:विद्यार्थियों को किशोर स्वास्थ्य संबंधी महत्वपूर्ण विषयों की दी जानकारी

धौलपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • 282 माध्यमिक एवं 544 उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालयों में दिया प्रशिक्षण
  • उड़ान तारा कार्यक्रम के तहत विद्यार्थियों को दी जा रही है जानकारी

जिले में किशोर स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रम उड़ान तारा के अन्तर्गत 282 माध्यमिक एवं उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालयों में 544 शिक्षक-शिक्षिकाओं का किशोर स्वास्थ्य पाठ्यक्रम पर विधिवत 5 दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण 24 मुख्य प्रशिक्षकों द्वारा दिया गया। कलेक्टर राकेश कुमार जायसवाल ने बताया कि प्रशिक्षण के माध्यम से कक्षा 6 से 12 तक विद्यार्थियों को किशोर स्वास्थ्य संबंधी महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी प्रशिक्षित शिक्षकों द्वारा विद्यालय स्तर पर दी जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि सत्रों के विधिवत एवं औपचारिक आरम्भ के लिए ब्लॉकवार कार्यक्रम किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय धनौरा बाड़ी में मंगलवार को आरंभ किया गया है।

वहीं राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय मनियां में 3 फरवरी को सुबह 11 बजे, राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय राजाखेड़ा में 3 फरवरी को दोपहर 2 बजे तथा राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय झिरी में 4 फरवरी दोपहर 12 बजे से कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जाएगें। उन्होंने बताया कि जिला प्रशासन एवं आईपीई ग्लोबल संस्था के संयुक्त प्रयासों से धौलपुर जिला किशोर स्वास्थ्य पाठ्यकर्म को जिले के समस्त सरकारी एवं गैर सरकारी विद्यालयों में लागू करने वाला राजस्थान का पहला जिला बन गया है।

आईपीई ग्लोबल के उड़ान तारा (किशोरों को पढ़ाएं व बढ़ाएं) परियोजना के तहत किशोर स्वास्थ्य सम्बन्धी महत्वपूर्ण विषयों जैसे पोषण का महत्व, प्रजनन स्वास्थ्य, मानसिक स्वास्थ्य, गैर संचारी रोगों से बचाव, मादक पदार्थों के दुष्प्रभाव एवं चोटों व लिंग आधारित हिंसा से बचाव आदि पर जानकारी अब विद्यालयों में प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त शिक्षकों के माध्यम से बालक-बालिकाओं को दी जा रही है।

उन्होंने बताया कि यह जानकारी सही समय पर सही माध्यम से दिया जाना अति आवश्यक है, जिससे बच्चों के जीवन कौशल, व्यवहार एवं मूल्यात्मक स्तर में सुधार होता है और वे आगे चलकर बेहतर स्वास्थ्य, आत्मविश्वास व सम्माननीय सामाजिक रिश्तों के लिए तैयार हो सकें। हमारा यह संकल्प है कि प्रत्येक छात्रा व छात्रा तक यह आवश्यक जानकारी जरूर पहुंचे ताकि वे अपने आगे आने वाले जीवन के लिए हर तरह से तैयार हो सकें।

