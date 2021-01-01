पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी पहल:युवतियों से प्रेरित होकर समाज के लोग भी रक्तदान के लिए आएंगे आगे : डॉ. समरवीर

धौलपुर19 घंटे पहले
  • जन्मदिन के अवसर पर रक्तदान शिविर में 36 यूनिट रक्तदान, युवतियों ने भी डोनेट किया

अग्रवाल युवा महासंघ के जिला अध्यक्ष कमल किशोर बंसल के जन्म दिवस पर शुक्रवार को अग्रसेन सेवा सदन में स्वैच्छिक रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। शिविर के मुख्य अतिथि श्रम निरीक्षक विमल प्रताप सिंह एवं प्रमुख चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. समरवीर सिंह रहे। शिविर का शुभारंभ अतिथियों ने श्रीअग्रसेन महाराज की प्रतिमा के समक्ष दीप प्रज्वलित कर किया।

रक्तदाताओं का सम्मान करते हुए प्रमुख चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. समरवीर सिंह ने कहा कि धौलपुर जिले में रक्तदान के प्रति जागरूकता लाने के लिए स्वयंसेवी संस्थाओं की सराहना की। उन्होंने पहली बार रक्तदान करने पहुंची युवतियों में गायत्री, ज्योति कुशवाह व सोनल गोयल को प्रतीक चिन्ह प्रदान करते हुए कहा कि समाज के लिए ये अनुकरणीय उदाहरण प्रस्तुत करेंगी तथा इनसे प्रेरित होकर अन्य लोगों को रक्तदान के प्रति भ्रामक भय को दूर करना होगा।

श्रम निरीक्षक विमल प्रताप सिंह ने कहा कि जैसे व्हीकल्स में समय- समय पर ऑयल बदलने की जरूरत होती है वैसे ही हमारे शरीर को स्वस्थ रखने के लिए रक्तदान जरूरी होता है। इसलिए युवाओं को जन्मदिन पर रक्तदान कर उपहार देना चाहिए। इस अवसर पर चिकित्सकों की टीम में उपस्थित डॉ. बीडी व्यास, डॉ. अशोक जिंदल, डॉ. गुर्वी चौहान ने रक्तदान से स्वयं को होने वाले लाभ के साथ समाज के प्रति अपने योगदान को अद्वितीय बताया तथा रक्तवीरों को प्रतीक चिन्ह एवं प्रमाण पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया।

रक्तदान शिविर में आगरा, बाड़ी, मनियां व सरमथुरा से आने वाले रक्तदाताओं व रक्त वीरांगनाओं में से 17 रक्तवीरों ने प्रथम बार रक्तदान कर अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज की। रक्तदान शिविर में अग्रोहा फ्रेंड्स क्लब मनियां से विजय बंसल, अग्रवाल फाउंडेशन हेल्प सोसाइटी बाड़ी से रोहित मंगल व सोमेन्द्र मंगल,मां रहना वाली भक्त सेवा समिति से राजीव गर्ग, 24 गुना 7 हेल्प धौलपुर से गौरव श्रोती व कमल ठाकुर, आओ रक्तदान करें ग्रुप से मुकेश शर्मा, मुस्लिम फाउंडेशन बाडी से मुस्तकीम खान आदि स्वंयसेवी संस्थाओं द्वारा सकारात्मक भूमिका का निर्वहन किया गया।

वैक्सीन सेे किसी प्रकार का कोई नुकसान नहीं : डॉ. गर्ग

धाैलपुर। कोरोना वैक्सीन का टीकाकरण शिविर का आयोजन शुक्रवार को मयूरी सर्जिकल हॉस्पिटल में राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग के पूर्व अध्यक्ष डॉ आर एस गर्ग ने स्वंय टीका लगवा कर शिविर का शुभारंभ किया। इस अवसर पर डॉ गर्ग ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए वैक्सीन लगवाना आवश्यक है। इससे किसी प्रकार का कोई नुकसान नही है, लेकिन वैक्सीन के साथ साथ मास्क का प्रयोग और दो गज दूरी बनाए रखनी है।

उन्होंने जिला प्रशासन, चिकित्सा विभाग की कड़ी मेहनत एवम आमजन के सहयोग से जिले के कोरोना मुक्त होने पर बधाई दी। शिविर में कोरोना काल में आमजन के बीच अग्रिम पंक्ति में कार्य करने वाले रेडक्रॉस सोसाइटी, संकल्प नर्सिंग एवं पैरा मेडिकल प्रशिक्षणार्थियों तथा मयूरी हॉस्पिटल के स्टाफ का सफलतापूर्वक टीकाकरण किया गया।

इस अवसर सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता संजीव श्रीवास्तव, भाजपा नेता रामकुमार गर्ग, समाजसेविका मधु गर्ग, नरेन्द्र तोमर, धर्मेंद्र सिकरवार, मोहित गर्ग, नेहा गर्ग, आरती गर्ग, संगीता श्रीवास्तव संकल्प नर्सिंग कॉलेज चंद्रमोहन शर्मा, वीरेंद्र त्यागी, नरसिह कुशवाह, रोहित शर्मा, हरिमोहन, भास्कर शर्मा आदि मौजूद थे।

