पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बाल विवाह रोकथाम कार्यक्रम:बाल विवाह के दुष्परिणाम रोकने के लिए लोगों में जागरूकता लाना जरूरी : जायसवाल

धौलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दहेज प्रथा अधिनियम एवं बाल विवाह की रोकथाम को लेकर हुआ कार्यक्रम

जिला प्रशासन एवं महिला अधिकारिता विभाग के संयुक्त तत्वाधान में पंचायत समिति सभागार में दहेज प्रथा निषेध अधिनियम एवं बाल विवाह रोकथाम कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। जिला प्रभारी सचिव शुचि शर्मा ने कहा कि समाज की समरसता को ध्यान में रखा जाएं। सामाजिक बदलाव हमें अपने से ही करना होगा।

महिला एवं साथिन के समूह को अद्यतन जानकारी होनी चाहिए। विधिक ज्ञान सशक्त होना चाहिए। उन्होंने कार्यक्रम में महिलाओं को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि महिलाओं की समाज में बहुत बड़ी भागीदारी है। महिलाओं को अपने साथ हो रहे अत्याचारों के संबंध में आवाज उठानी चाहिए। समाज में बेटियों को पढ़ाने तथा बाल विवाह, दहेज प्रथा जैसी कुप्रथाओं को रोकने के लिए प्रयास करने चाहिए।

जागरूक महिलाएं ही समाज में ज्यादा से ज्यादा महिलाओं को जागरूक कर सकती है। उन्होंने बैठक में उपस्थित महिलाओं की बड़ी तादाद में मौजूदगी को लेकर खुशी व्यक्त की और कहा कि महिलाओं की भागीदारी से न केवल सामाजिक बदलाव की राह प्रशस्त होगी बल्कि कोरोना जन जागरूकता अभियान की सफलता, मास्क जनांदोलन अभियान सहित बाल विवाह रोकथाम, दहेज प्रथा उन्मूलन को भी बढ़ावा मिलेगा और जागरूकता पैदा होगी।

कलेक्टर राकेश कुमार जायसवाल ने कहा कि महिलाओं को दिए गए अधिकारों की प्रति जानकारी होने के साथ-साथ समाज में दिए गए अधिकारों के प्रति सजगता होने पर ही मानसिकता में परिवर्तन हो सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि महिलाओं को अपने साथ हो रहे अत्याचारों के संबंध में आवाज उठानी चाहिए। किसी भी प्रकार की समस्या होने पर उसकी शिकायत दर्ज कराएं।

उन्होंने महिला उत्थान के संबंध में कई महत्त्वपूर्ण जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि आपकी आवाज ही अन्य महिलाओं की आवाज बनेगी और उन्हें न्याय मिलेगा। ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को जागरूक कर अपनी भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करें। अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक बचन सिंह मीणा ने बताया कि बालविवाह पर केवल भारत में ही नहीं अपितु सम्पूर्ण विश्व में होते आएं है। यूनिसेफ संयुक्त राष्ट्र अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाल आपात निधि की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, भारत के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में नगरीय क्षेत्रों से अधिक बाल विवाह होते है।

समाज में बाल विवाह का होना कानूनी जुर्म है। जब तक लाफ़क या लड़की की उम्र विवाह के योग्य नहीं हो जाती तब तक कानून शादी की अनुमति नहीं देता। ग्रामीण इलाकों की अशिक्षित आमजन को जागरुक करके ही इस प्रकार की भयाभय समस्या का अंत किया जा सकता है।

विधि कॉलेज की प्राचार्या डॉ. तलत फातिमा ने दहेज प्रथा पर अपने विचार व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि दहेज प्रथा कानूनी अपराध है। समाज में बाल विवाह का प्रचलन आज भी है जो समाज के लिए बहुत बड़ा खतरा है। दहेज प्रथा निषेध अधिनियम एवं बाल विवाह रोकथाम संबंधी अधिनियमों के ऊपर विस्तार से चर्चा कर महिलाओं को समझा कर अधिकारों के संबंध में महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी दी। साइबर क्राइम के ऊपर भी अपने विचार रखे ताकि महिलाओं को आवश्यक जानकारी मिल सके।

सहायक निदेशक समाज कल्याण एवं न्याय अधिकारिता विभाग रामरज मीना ने कहा कि हमारा देश जो अपने आप में एक महाशक्ति के रूप में उभर रहा हैं उसमें आज भी एक ऐसी बाल विवाह कुरीति जिन्दा हैं। एक ऐसी कुरीति जिसमें दो अपरिपक्व लोगो को जो आपस में बिलकुल अनजान हैं उन्हें जबरन जिंदगी भर साथ रहने के एक बंधन में बांध दिया जाता हैं और वे दो अपरिपक्व बालक शायद पूरी जिंदगी भर इस कुरीति से उनके ऊपर हुए अत्याचार से उभर नहीं पाते हैं और बाद में स्थितियां बिलकुल खराब हो जाती हैं।

इस अवसर पर समाज कल्याण विभाग की कनुप्रिया, नरगिस सहित अन्य अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारी सहित महिलाएं मौजूद रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें