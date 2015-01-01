पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा शुरू:नकल रोकने के लिए परीक्षा केंद्र पर लगाए जैमर, इंटरनेट बंद करने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ी

धौलपुर5 घंटे पहले
धौलपुर. चंदन विला मैरिज होम में परीक्षा से पूर्व आराम करते परीक्षार्थी।
  • कोविड जांच रिपोर्ट देखने और थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद दिया प्रवेश

पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में एसपी केसर सिंह शेखावत के निर्देशन में पुलिस कर्मियों द्वारा परीक्षार्थियों के लिए की जाने वाली मदद को देख जिले वासियों में खुशी का माहौल है। शुक्रवार से शुरू हुई कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के पहले दिन 3120 परीक्षार्थियों में से 1965 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में सम्मिलित हुए हैं। वहीं 1155 अनुपस्थित रहे।

परीक्षा को लेकर एसपी केसर सिंह ने एक दिन पूर्व ही पूरा प्लान बनाकर पुलिस कर्मियों की ड्यूटी लगा दी थी। जिसके बाद परीक्षार्थियों के ठहरने और खाने के लिए पुलिस की ओर से नि:शुल्क विशेष व्यवस्था की गई। एसपी केसर सिंह शेखावत ने बताया कि राजस्थान पुलिस कांस्टेबल के 5 हजार 438 पदों की इस भर्ती के लिए प्रदेश भर में 17 लाख 60 हजार अभ्यर्थियों की परीक्षा ली जा रही है।

परीक्षा के लिए धौलपुर में 3 परीक्षा केंद्र राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय राधाबिहारी रोड, कमला महाविद्यालय, राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय महाराणा परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर दो पारियों में सुबह 9 से 11 और दोपहर 3 बजे से लेकर शाम 5 बजे तक लिखित परीक्षा आयोजित की गई। सुरक्षा कारणों से अभ्यर्थियों को परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर दो घंटे पहले प्रवेश दिया गया। परीक्षा से आधे घंटे पहले एंट्री बंद कर दी गई। परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर कोविड 19 गाइडलाइन का पूरा पालन किया जा रहा है। परीक्षार्थियों के लिए मास्क और थर्मल स्केनिंग की अनिवार्यता रखी गई है।

रात में ठिकाना तलाश रहे अभ्यर्थियों के लिए पुलिस ने की निशुल्क ठहरने की व्यवस्था

कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा को लेकर पुलिस कर्मियों ने रात को सड़कों पर परीक्षार्थियों को देख पुलिस की गाड़ी में उन्हें बैठाकर नि:शुल्क ठहरने के स्थान तक पहुंचाया गया। वहीं रात को पुलिस कर्मियों द्वारा व्यवस्था को चेक करने के लिए स्वयं एसपी केसर सिंह शेखावत भी रात को गश्त पर निकले और लगातार माॅनिटरिंग की। पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती लिखित परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होने जा रहे अभ्यर्थियों को अपने साथ कई वस्तुओं को रखने पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है। नकल रोकने के लिए परीक्षा केंद्रों पर जैमर लगाए गए हैं।

शुक्रवार जिले के तीनों परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर पहले दिन की परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से सम्पन्न हुई। कहीं से भी नकल व अन्य गड़बड़ी का मामला सामने नहीं आया है। अभ्यर्थियों को मूल प्रवेश पत्र तथा पेन कार्ड, पासपोर्ट, आधार कार्ड, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, मतदाता पहचान पत्र या राज्य एवं केन्द्र सरकार की सेवा के परिचय पत्र में से कोई एक दस्तावेज देखकर केन्द्र में प्रवेश दिया गया।

परीक्षा से पूर्व मुफ्त ठहरने की व्यवस्था मिली तो खुश दिखे परीक्षार्थी

  • भरतपुर से आई शिवांगी परीक्षा को लेकर चिंतित थी, वह भाई के साथ सुबह करीब 10 बजे ही धौलपुर आ गई। यहां पहुंचते ही जगदीश टॉकीज के पास खड़े ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज ने उसे चंदन विला में भेजा और आराम से रुककर परीक्षा केंद्र में आने को कहा। शिवांगी जब ठहरने के स्थान पर पहुंची को बेटियों के लिए अलग से बेहतरीन व्यवस्था देखकर वह टेंशन फ्री हो गई।
  • अलवर से देवेंद्र परीक्षा को लेकर एक दिन पहले ही गुरुवार रात को धौलपुर आ गया। कंधे पर बैग टांगे देवेंद्र को पुलिस कर्मियों ने गाड़ी में बैठाकर लवानिया पैलेस तक उसे छोड़ा। देवेंद्र को रात में किसी होटल का इंतजार में भटकना नहीं पड़ा। रात में आराम से सोया और ठहरने के लिए पैसे भी खर्च नहीं हुए।
  • करौली से पहुंची सीमा ने बताया कि परीक्षा को लेकर पहले उसने अपने रिश्तेदारों के घर पर रुकने का मानस बनाया था। लेकिन कोरोना को लेकर रिश्तेदारों ने एक बार कहने के बाद दोबारा फोन नहीं किया तो वह पिता के साथ एक दिन पहले आ गई। पुलिस द्वारा रहने और खाने की नि:शुल्क व्यवस्था कराई।

प्रदेश में सबसे अच्छी व्यवस्था धौलपुर में
कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा को लेकर पुलिस द्वारा परीक्षार्थियों के ठहरने और खाने की व्यवस्था को देख राजाखेड़ा विधायक रोहित वोहर ने खुशी जाहिर की है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार की ओर से यह बहुत अच्छी पहल की गई है। परीक्षार्थियों को जिस तरह से ठहरने, खाने के साथ पहुंचाने तक का जिम्मा संभाला है, वह काफी सराहनीय है।

