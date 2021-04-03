पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म:भगवान के नाम का स्मरण करने मात्र से ही व्यक्ति भवसागर से पार उतर जाता है : आचार्य गणेश शास्त्री

कामां4 घंटे पहले
तीर्थराज विमल कुण्ड स्थित मुरली मनोहर कांवडिया मंदिर पर चल रही भागवत के अंतर्गत आचार्य गणेश शास्त्री (जुरहरा वाले) ने अनेक कथाओं का वर्णन करते हुए भक्ति नारद संवाद की कथा का वर्णन किया। उन्होंने बताया कि जब भक्ति बृद्ध थी और उसके पुत्र ज्ञान वैराग्य जवान थे तो भी भक्ति दुखी थी। जब भक्ति जवान थी और उसके पुत्र ज्ञान वैराग्य वृद्ध थे तो भी भक्ति दुखी थी यानी भक्ति बिना ज्ञान वैराग्य के अधूरी है तथा दुखी है।

स्त्री को शिक्षित बनाकर ही समाज सुखी हो सकता है, इसलिए नारी वर्ग जब तक शिक्षक नहीं होगा जब तक समाज पशु के समान है। कथा अनुसार उत्तरा के गर्भ को नष्ट करने के लिए अश्वत्थामा ने ब्रह्मास्त्र छोड़ा तो उत्तरा भगवान श्रीकृष्ण के पास आई और बोली की है भगवान कृष्ण चाहे मैं मर जाऊं पर मेरे गर्भ के बालक को बचा लो, आचार्य गणेश शास्त्री ने श्रोताओं को समझाते हुए कहा कि पहले युग की माता अपनी नहीं अपने गर्भस्थ बच्चे की रक्षा की चिंता करती थी और आज की माताएं गर्भपात कराने में संकोच नहीं करती हैं।

गर्भपात कराना जीव हत्या के समान महापाप है। किसी भी स्थिति में गर्भपात नहीं करना चाहिए, इन बातों के माध्यम से श्रोताओं को बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ के लिए प्रेरित किया गया। कथा के अंतर्गत सभी भक्तों ने हाथ उठाकर इन बातों के लिए संकल्प किया। भागवत आचार्य ने श्रोताओं को भागवत का श्रवण कराते हुए कहा की प्रभु जब अवतार लेते हैं तो माया के साथ आते हैं।

साधारण मनुष्य माया को शाश्वत मान लेता है और अपने शरीर को प्रधान मान लेता है। जबकि शरीर नश्वर है। उन्होंने कहा कि भागवत बताता है कि कर्म ऐसा करो जो निष्काम हो, वहीं सच्ची भक्ति है। मनुष्यों का क्या कर्तव्य है इसका बोध भागवत सुनकर ही होता है। विडंबना ये है कि मृत्यु निश्चित होने के बाद भी हम उसे स्वीकार नहीं करते हैं। निष्काम भाव से प्रभु का स्मरण करने वाले लोग अपना जन्म और मरण दोनों सुधार लेते हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि व्यक्तियों को अपने जीवन में क्रोध, लोभ, मोह, हिंसा, संग्रह आदि का त्यागकर विवेक के साथ श्रेष्ठ कर्म करने चाहिए। व्यासपीठाधीश्वर ने भागवत कथा के दौरान कपिल चरित्र, सती चरित्र, धु्रव चरित्र, जड़ भरत चरित्र, नृसिंह अवतार आदि प्रसंगों पर प्रवचन करते हुए कहा कि भगवान के नाम मात्र से ही व्यक्ति भवसागर से पार उतर जाता है। उन्होंने भगवत कीर्तन करने, ज्ञानी पुरुषों के साथ सत्संग कर ज्ञान प्राप्त करने व अपने जीवन को सार्थक करने का आह्वान किया।

