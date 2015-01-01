पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एजुकेशन:पोस्ट मेट्रिक छात्रवृत्ति के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन की अन्तिम तिथि अब 31 दिसम्बर

धौलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अल्पसंख्यक मंत्रालय भारत सरकार द्वारा संचालित केन्द्रीय प्रवर्तित योजनांतर्गत पोस्ट मेट्रिक छात्रवृति कक्षा 11 व 12 तथा मेरिट कम मीन्स छात्रवृति नवीन, नवीनीकरण छात्रवृति के लिये ऑनलाइन आवेदन अंतिम तिथि 30 नवम्बर से बढ़ाकर 31 दिसम्बर 2020 कर दी गयी है।

जिला अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण अधिकारी रत्ती खान ने बताया कि जिले के अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय के छात्रा, छात्राएं जिन्होंने गत परीक्षा में 50 प्रतिशत से अधिक अंक प्राप्त किये है तथा सरकारी एवं निजी संस्थाओं में अध्ययनरत हैं वह सभी निर्धारित तिथि तक ऑनलाइन नवीन, नवीनीकरण छात्रवृति हेतु बेवसाइट www.scholarship.gov.in या National scholarship web portal पर अपना आवेदन मय दस्तावेज मूल निवास प्रमाण पत्रा, अल्पसंख्यक प्रमाण पत्रा, फीस की रसीद, अंकतालिका, बैंक खाता की पासबुक, अध्ययनरत का प्रमाण पत्रा, आधार कार्ड इत्यादि के साथ 31 दिसम्बर 2020 तक आवेदन करें।

उन्होंने बताया कि अधिक जानकारी एवं समस्या हेतु जिला अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण अधिकारी कार्यालय के दूरभाष नम्बर 05642-220421 तथा ई-मेल आईडी dhlpr.mino@gmail.com पर सम्पर्क कर सकते है। उन्होंने बताया कि अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय हेतु संचालित केन्द्रीय प्रवृतित योजनांतर्गत वर्ष 2020-21 में अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय के विद्यार्थियों द्वारा पोस्ट मेट्रिक व मेरिट कम मीन्स छात्रवृति के लिये ऑनलाइन आवेदनों को सम्बन्धित शिक्षण संस्थाओं द्वारा सभी पात्रा आवेदनों की स्क्रूटनी की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें